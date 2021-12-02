ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres, Martinez fail to complete deal before lockout

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the talks says the San Diego Padres and free agent right-hander Nick...

