The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is in downstate New York. Governor Kathy Hochul December 2 announced five cases in Suffolk County, Queens and Brooklyn. The Democrat had said it would only be a matter of time before the variant detected in South Africa was found in New York. She says the state is prepared and urges residents to get vaccinated, if they’re vaccinated-get the booster and wear a mask.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO