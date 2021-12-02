ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BNY Mellon to acquire direct indexing solutions provider for Pershing X unit

By Liz Kiesche
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of New York Mellon's (NYSE:BK) Pershing unit is acquiring Optimal Asset Management, a direct indexing solutions provider, to add to Pershing X, its recently launched business unit that will build...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Sysco to acquire The Coastal Companies under produce specialty business

Sysco (SYY +3.6%) agrees to acquire The Coastal Companies, a fresh produce distributor and value-added processer, from Continental Grain Company, to operate under its specialty produce business- FreshPoint. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Founded in 1992 and based in Laurel, MD, The Coastal Companies generates annual revenue...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Advanced Drainage Systems Scoops up Jet Polymer Recycling; terms undisclosed

Jet Polymer Recycling is a privately-owned recycling company located in the southeastern region of the U.S. It has three plastic recycling locations in Alabama and Georgia. The commercial terms were not disclosed. Jet Polymer is currently the largest supplier of recycled polypropylene plastic for Infiltrator Water Technologies, a subsidiary of...
ENVIRONMENT
Seekingalpha.com

Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs upgraded at Morgan Stanley; Citi, BNY Mellon, PNC cut

At worst, the Omicron variant should only push out a full recovery by a quarter and a quicker Fed taper means earlier rate hikes, said Morgan Stanley analysts, including Betsy Graseck, Manan Gosalia, and Jeffrey Adelson, in a note to clients. The impending recalibration of the taper is good news for banks, they said.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Intercontinental Exchange names new NYSE president to replace Cunningham

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +0.5%) revamps its leadership ranks, including naming a new president of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as Stacey Cunningham enters a "new chapter in her career." Lynn Martin, who's currently president of ICE Fixed Income and Data Services, will become the new president of the NYSE....
BUSINESS
Person
Jim Crowley
tvtechnology.com

JW Player Integrates Newly Acquired VUALTO Solutions

NEW YORK CITY—JW Player has announced it has fully integrated VUALTO, which the company acquired in May, into JW Player. The move means that the two previous VUALTO offerings are now available to JW Player customers. Broadcast Live, formerly known as VUALTO Control Hub, and Studio DRM, formerly called VUDRM, have been integrated into JW Player, giving broadcasters and other content owners adaptable, scalable, secure and intelligent solutions for video orchestration and encryption.
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

Trio-Tech signs JV agreement for burn-in, systems level testing

The new joint venture company will provide testing and burn-in services for a variety of semiconductor components with applications in computing and automotive electronics. Trio-Tech will hold a majority equity ownership position in the new joint venture company and said the joint venture company expects also to provide testing and equipment maintenance services for its customers.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Lennox International attracts bull rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgrades Lennox International (NYSE:LII) to a Buy rating after having it set at Hold. Analyst Nicole DeBlase: "After two consecutive years of underperformance (9ppts in YTD, 5ppts in 2020), LII currently trades nearly in line with the MI/EE group median on NTM P/E, when historically it has commanded a ~20% premium (justified by best-in-class ROIC). While we agree that prior year comps are very tough in 1H22 - meaning that organic revenue is likely to decline Y/Y - this is already well-understood by the market, and is extremely short-sighted."
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Uber climbs 6% on report of investment talks with its Mideast business

Uber (NYSE:UBER) started the week on a strong note, Monday, as its shares rose more than 6% following a report regarding Careem, its ride-sharing business in the Middle East. According to a report from Reuters, Uber (UBER) has held talks with Careem's management about bringing outside investors into the business. No financial terms were reported, but Uber (UBER) is expected to retain a stake in Careem, while the Dubai-based company's management would have more of a role in the ride-sharer's business strategy.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

CGI subsidiary to acquire technology services firm Unico

CGI Technology and Solutions Australia, a subsidiary of IT services provider CGI (NYSE:GIB), has agreed to acquire Melbourne, Australia-based Unico. Established in 1984, Unico is a technology consultancy and systems integrator. The acquisition will expand CGI's footprint in Australia, with a focus on the Melbourne metro market. Unico's team of ~160 largely Melbourne-based professionals will join CGI's existing business in Australia, which forms part of the UK and Australia Strategic Business Unit.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Citizens Financial extends point-of-sale financing for Microsoft Store

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) expands its relationship with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as the bank provides broad point-of-sale financing for Microsoft Store. Shares of CFG climb 3.2% intra-day. Customers now have access to no-interest financing across all Microsoft (MSFT) hardware, accessories and subscription services in the U.S. through the bank's Citizens Pay...
BUSINESS
Florida Star

Innovation Laboratories Aim To Provide Scientific Solutions For Industry

Several new laboratories are set to join forces with Israeli industry to advance groundbreaking research with potential applicability within three to seven years. Tel Aviv University announced its intention to launch the Center for Innovation Laboratories before the 2021-2022 academic year. Six laboratories, along with additional labs under construction, will...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Plymouth Industrial taps its accounting chief to take over CFO role in February

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) names Anthony Saladino, currently its chief accounting officer, to succeed Dan Wright as chief financial officer in February. Wright, who has served as CFO since 2014, will step down on Feb. 25, 2022 and will work with the company in an advisory capacity. Saladino joined Plymouth...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Digital Realty lists Digital Core REIT on Singapore stock exchange

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) lists Digital Core REIT as a standalone publicly traded vehicle on the Singapore Exchange, the company says. Digital Realty (DLR) contributes 90% interest in a portfolio of 10 assets concentrated in data center markets across the U.S. and Canada valued at $1.4B with a 4.25% cap rate.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

BuzzFeed CEO: SPAC deal helps us become consolidator in digital media

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti says the SPAC deal that took his company public on Monday helped accelerate digital-media consolidation by allowing the firm to acquire Complex Networks. Speaking to CNBC, Peretti added that BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) will continue to look for further acquisition candidates, suggesting the firm will use its newly...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby Presents at Raymond James 2021 Technology Investors Conference (Transcript)

Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Raymond James 2021 Technology Investors Conference December 6, 2021 12:30 PM ET. All right. Great. I think we're getting ready to go here. So thank you very much for everybody being here. My name is Frank Louthan. I'm the senior wireline analyst here at Raymond James, covering CDNs, data centers, telco, everything in that genre.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

F45 Training gains after Kennedy Lewis Investment Management buys more shares

Fitness-studio chain F45 Training Holdings (FXLV +7.0%) is trading higher after investor Kennedy Lewis Investment Management bought 146,990 company shares, worth ~$1.6M. The shares were purchased at $10.07 - $10.90 between November 29 and 30, 2021. Kennedy Lewis invested $225M, comprising a $125M loan and $100M in convertible notes, in...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

WD-40 Company: Even An Excellent Firm Is Only Worth So Much

WD-40 Company is truly an excellent business and its long-term prospects are promising. Some of the most iconic companies in the world are those that are named directly after their hallmark product. An excellent example of one of these firms is WD-40 Company (WDFC). As anybody who's ever gone into an auto parts store or has done any home repairs can tell you, WD-40 refers to the greasy product that is used in literally thousands of applications. It is only appropriate, then, to name the company responsible for it after that product. Likewise, such a firm is likely to be a high-quality business that is capable of generating attractive cash flow over the years. Steady growth would be a bonus to this. For the most part, WD-40 fits the mold. But such a high-quality firm comes at a rather lofty price. And given the run up the company has seen over the past year or so, it is difficult to justify purchasing it at this time. Shares today are trading at high multiples and while the company's prospects, long-term, are likely very attractive, such a premium is difficult to swallow.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) CEO Hans Vestberg Presents at 2021 UBS Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) 2021 UBS Global TMT Conference December 6, 2021 9:00 AM ET. Hans Vestberg - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Okay, everyone. I'm John Hodulik, telecom and media analyst here at UBS. And welcome to the 2021 Global TMT Conference. I'm very happy to announce our next speaker of the day, is Hans Vestberg, the Chairman and CEO of Verizon. Hans, thanks for being here.
BUSINESS

