Selling your home in 2022, then carpe diem!

 3 days ago

With the holiday season upon us, at the Kloster Group, we look forward to the festive gatherings with our families, friends and all the people who truly matter - our clients. It’s a time to visit, share, and especially listen to what they and their loved ones have been doing. Invariably,...

Archway Homes: Selling your house “As Is” never felt so good.

Archway Homes, owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, provides a convenient alternative to the traditional, lengthy home selling process. They buy houses “As Is” in any condition: houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or those in need of cosmetic updating.
Is a Secret Sale the Best Way to Sell Your House?

There are many ways to sell a home. Most owners follow the traditional route and list their home using the local multiple listing service to market it publicly. But some people are choosing to do private, or off-market, transactions. Private transactions arise in several different scenarios. In tight markets, where...
Georgia Business
Should You Sell Your Home If You Owe More Than It’s Worth?

While people buy homes with the intent to build equity, life happens and sometimes homeowners end up underwater, upside down or with negative equity. What do these terms mean? The balance owed on the mortgage is more than the house is currently worth. Winding Up With Negative Equity. Housing prices...
Is now the time to sell your family business?

In a market environment that continues to be fueled by historically low interest rates, record level stock market gains and continuing merger and acquisition activity despite the pandemic, many business owners may be asking themselves, “Is now the time to sell?” For family business owners, there is an added layer of complexity, as the company is often the source of great pride and emotional connection. The mere thought of selling can feel unsettling. It is critical to objectively evaluate the business and understand and weigh the family’s objectives and priorities and then make an informed decision.
Selling Your House for Bitcoin

The housing market’s unfettered rise over the last year has been nothing but historic as homeowners have now realized over. $2.9 trillion in equity gains—but this rise has been overshadowed by an asset that has only existed since 2009: Bitcoin. Bitcoin, a universal cryptocurrency, can be used today to buy...
Why Now Is a Great Time To Sell Your House

As we near the end of the year, more homeowners are realizing the benefits of today’s sellers’ market. Record-breaking home price appreciation, growing equity, low inventory, and competitive mortgage rates are motivating homeowners to make a move that addresses their changing lifestyles. In fact, recent data from realtor.com shows a...
The Pros and Cons of Using an iBuyer to Sell Your House

“Looking to move? We will pay instant cash for your home! Call ……”. You might have seen that kind of offer on a billboard or a homemade sign posted to a telephone pole. The concept has been around for years. Want to sell your home fast? There’s usually someone willing...
Improvements worth making before selling your home

When it comes time to sell your home, small updates can make a big impact. Leaving repairs for your buyer is not a good idea if you’re looking to get the most money for your Charleston home. Follow this guide and consider making these home improvements to get your home sold fast and for top dollar.
Choosing the Best Clients to Sell Your House To

If you are looking for the best clients to sell your house to, this article is perfect for you. Here are 10 ways to choose clients that homeowners can sell their house to:. For some people it is hard to talk with people they do not know well. It’s even harder when the person has something about them that sets them apart from everyone else in the room. When working with someone you do not know very well, it can be difficult to find out what kind of person they really are and how much value you will get from working with them. Asking questions or simply talking about common interests can go a long way toward warming up both parties before any business dealings take place. Finding out if your client will be a fun person to work with is one of the most important considerations you should have when choosing clients.
Selling your home? Don’t forget to stage your bathroom.

Most sellers these days know that they need to spruce up their home and possibly rearrange the furniture to highlight its best points for buyers. While the kitchen, living areas and bedrooms often get plenty of attention, it’s important to make your bathroom look as appealing as possible, too. “When...
Keeping your home insured

Assemblymember Marie Waldron Special to Valley News It’s always fire season in California. Unfortunately, we’ve had multiple, catastrophic wildfires in our state and region in recent years to prove it. As a result, many homeowners in the 75th Assembly District and throughout the state have had their insurance canceled, frequently due to their home’s location in Very High Fire Hazard Zones. In many communities identified as high fire-risk by insurers, including areas of Valley Center, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, Pala, Pauma Valley and De Luz, residential insurance has become harder to find and to keep. Many homeowners receiving nonrenewable notices have been forced to seek insurance from other providers at much higher rates. To discuss this growing problem and to try to.
Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to sell your home

Lanai residents are urged to learn more about the Destination Management Action Plan. There are 2 meetings set up on Dec. 2. You can register at: https://bit.ly/lanaicommunitymtg1 or https://bit.ly/lanaicommunitymtg2. What's Trending: Europe from space, cat interrupts news. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. The cat unexpectedly hopped up...
