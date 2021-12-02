ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Virgil Abloh Will Live Forever

By Dhani Mau
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgil Abloh, who passed away Sunday after a private two-year battle with cancer, was a designer, a DJ and a world-builder. He was smart and talented and hard-working and prolific and cool. But it's not his arrow motif, industrial yellow belt or sans-serif quotation marks that made him great. It's not...

hotnewhiphop.com

Designer Virgil Abloh Has Died After A Years-Long Battle With Cancer: Report

Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and CEO of Off-White, has died at 41 following a years-long private battle with “a rare aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma.” The news comes from a statement posted to the Illinois native’s Instagram page on Sunday, November 28th. “We are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

Inside fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s private life with wife Shannon

For many in the fashion world Virgil Abhol, 41, was a maverick, a fashion outsider who shot to fame for his headlining-making catwalks. Dubbed the “Karl Lagerfeld for millennials” he climbed from relative obscurity to the top of his game. He was down with the coolest kids, hanging out with best friend Kanye West, “crashing” fashion weeks, disrupting the industry and founding one of the world’s hippest streetwear brands, Off-White — a label which became as famous for its designer hoodies and t-shirts as its huge social media following. In 2018 he became the first African-American artistic director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton menswear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton and Off-White Designer, Dead at 41 After Privately Battling Rare Cancer

Watch: Louis Vuitton Designer Virgil Abloh Dead at 41. The fashion world is mourning the loss of a legend. Designer Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection and the founder of the Off-White label, has died at the age of 41 after privately battling "a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma," a statement read on his Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 28.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

12 of Virgil Abloh's most iconic celebrity looks

Virgil Abloh passed away, aged 41, on November 28 following a battle with cancer. The Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton artistic director played a key role in bringing streetwear mainstream. He designed memorable looks worn by celebrities including Solange, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber. Fashion designer and creative powerhouse Virgil Abloh...
NFL
primenewsghana.com

Famous Ghanaian designer Virgil Abloh dead

Louis Vuitton menswear designer Virgil Abloh has died of cancer at the age of 41. LVMH, the French holding company that owns the luxury fashion brand, said on Sunday that Abloh had passed away earlier that day after several years’ private struggle with the disease. "We are all shocked after...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly. Young Thug was one of Virgil's primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Fashion Visionary Virgil Abloh Has Passed Away at 41

Virgil Abloh, a fashion visionary known for his groundbreaking work at Louis Vuitton as menswear artistic director, and Off-White, the fashion house he founded in 2012, has passed away at 41. In a joint statement, Louis Vuitton, LVMH, and Off-White said they were "devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years."
BEAUTY & FASHION
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Mourn Death Of Famed Designer Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh, famed fashion designer and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, passed away on Nov. 28 after a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Abloh was known as a transcendent designer and collaborated with many of the biggest brands in the world. Much like Los Angeles Lakers’ superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he was also known to do a lot of work in inner-city communities.
NBA
GQMagazine

Virgil Abloh Designed Way More Than Just Clothing

Virgil Abloh was prolific enough in his too-short career that his side hustles added up to a lot. A fashion outsider who rose to helm Louis Vuitton, Abloh has been eulogized, rightly, as the connected man of his era: a hyperactive bridge between the disparate worlds of fashion, commerce, art, design and architecture.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
luxurylaunches.com

Virgil Abloh had partnered with Mercedes-Benz to create a one-off solar-powered Maybach with a transparent front hood and now it’s on display in Miami.

The passing of Virgil Abloh last week came as quite a shock to fans, businesses, and brands alike. It makes one wonder if Off-White or Louis Vuitton menswear will ever be the same without the modern designer’s touch that gave him prominence over the last decade. Abloh succumbed to leaving the world of luxury streetwear high and dry. However, fans will get a peek at the late designers’ last collaboration thanks to Mercedes-Benz’s unveiling Project MAYBACH. It collaborates between the famed designer and the luxury German automaker alongside Daimler design’s Chief Gorden Wagener to create a slick-looking all-electric concept.
BUSINESS
Teen Vogue

North West Had the Most Fire 'Fit at Virgil Abloh's Last Show

On November 28 news broke of cutting-edge designer Virgil Abloh's death from cancer at 41, just days before he was set to present his Spring/Summer 2022 collection for Louis Vuitton at an uptempo Miami-based show. Vuitton and Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, decided to still present the collection as planned, presenting it under the title “Virgil was here.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
MotorBiscuit

Virgil Abloh Made a Drake an Outrageous Custom Jet From a $200 Million Boeing

The late Virgil Abloh had a significant impact on the design world; there is no denying that. As the public comes to terms with his passing, take a look at this custom airplane that he designed for Drake. This is no regular airplane, though, as Drake prefers to travel in his converted Boeing 767-300F jet. If you thought Drake was big into luxury cars, check out this ridiculous custom airplane.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Virgil Abloh’s Greatest Hits, From Off-White x Nike to Louis Vuitton Men’s

In her tribute to the designer, DJ, and artist, Virgil Abloh, who passed away from cancer at the age of 41 on Sunday, November 28, the Washington Post senior critic at large Robin Givhan described Abloh as “a rare bird flying at such heights.” “He didn’t suggest that navigating the fashion system was simple. He never made his success look easy,” she added. “But he made it clear that doing both were humanly possible.” Abloh’s passing has shocked the worlds of fashion, art, music, and filmmaking—a testament to the Louis Vuitton menswear designer’s ability to flit between genres, flouting them while he did so. As the first Black designer at the storied French maison, he was a boundary-breaker—but he was, at his core, respectful of the youth above all else. This outlook informed his work, all of which was totally singular—whether you saw it as obnoxious or visionary, it was always arresting. Much beloved by superstars like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Timothée Chalamet, Abloh’s brand Off-White became a red carpet, high fashion, and commercial success. And under his watch, Louis Vuitton was never the same. Take a look back at the highlights from Abloh’s wide-ranging career, which includes (but is not limited to) designing Hailey Bieber’s wedding dress and creating one of the most sought-after sneakers in Nike’s history.
BEAUTY & FASHION
iheart.com

Virgil Abloh, Pioneer Fashion Designer, Dead At 41

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the founder of the Off-White luxury fashion label and the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear, died Sunday (November 28) after a private battle with cancer, according a statement shared on Louis Vuitton's verified Twitter account. "LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gazette

Fashion world grieves after death of Louis Vuitton's Virgil Abloh

(Reuters) - Virgil Abloh, fashion's highest profile Black designer and the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton's menswear collections, died on Sunday of cancer, Vuitton's owner LVMH said. Following are reactions to his death. ZADRIAN SMITH, STYLIST, IN AN INSTAGRAM POST:. "Thank you for being such an incredible expander for all...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 Men’s Spin-Off Collection

Louis Vuitton presented its spring-summer 2022 men’s spin-off collection on Nov. 30 in Miami during Art Basel, in tandem with the opening of its new menswear boutique in the city. It was the last collection from the French luxury brand’s men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh. Here, all of the looks — and shoes — from the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

