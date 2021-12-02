Why Virgil Abloh Will Live Forever

In her tribute to the designer, DJ, and artist, Virgil Abloh, who passed away from cancer at the age of 41 on Sunday, November 28, the Washington Post senior critic at large Robin Givhan described Abloh as “a rare bird flying at such heights.” “He didn’t suggest that navigating the fashion system was simple. He never made his success look easy,” she added. “But he made it clear that doing both were humanly possible.” Abloh’s passing has shocked the worlds of fashion, art, music, and filmmaking—a testament to the Louis Vuitton menswear designer’s ability to flit between genres, flouting them while he did so. As the first Black designer at the storied French maison, he was a boundary-breaker—but he was, at his core, respectful of the youth above all else. This outlook informed his work, all of which was totally singular—whether you saw it as obnoxious or visionary, it was always arresting. Much beloved by superstars like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Timothée Chalamet, Abloh’s brand Off-White became a red carpet, high fashion, and commercial success. And under his watch, Louis Vuitton was never the same. Take a look back at the highlights from Abloh’s wide-ranging career, which includes (but is not limited to) designing Hailey Bieber’s wedding dress and creating one of the most sought-after sneakers in Nike’s history.

