ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

30 Gift Ideas For Moms That Are As Thoughtful As They Are Luxurious

thezoereport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether your mom already has everything or you just really, really want to treat her this holiday season (or both), an expensive gift for your mom will definitely do the trick. But if you want to get her something that feels more luxurious and more special than, say, a typical cashmere...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gifts For Mom#The Moms#Jewelry#Childbirth#Goodee#Social Goods#Tzr#Mz#Chanel
L.A. Weekly

Christmas Gifts For Mom – 10 Ideas That She’ll Love

Whether you’re her kid or her partner, shopping for mom can be hard – which is why we’ve created this list of creative and useful Christmas gifts for mom that she’ll love. Why is it so hard to find Christmas gifts for mom? As a mom myself, I’d say it’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wmagazine.com

The Best Gifts for New Moms

If someone in your life just had a baby, the urge to go out and buy an avalanche of tiny, adorable newborn presents can be overwhelming. But as we enter the holiday season, make sure you don’t forget about the person whose life just got turned upside down by this very cute new arrival. While baby-themed gifts are always fun to give and receive, chances are she’d also appreciate something that’s not pastel-colored or covered in a teddy bear print, like a fabulous set of bed sheets, a super soft cashmere sweater, or a set of luxe pajamas. You could also go the practical route: Every new mom could use some good socks, a roomy tote bag, or a slightly dressed-up sneaker. And for long, bleary-eyed stroller walks, an oversized trench coat will make even a sweatsuit look chic and pulled-together. Here, a roundup of our favorite gifts for new mothers, from elevated baby essentials to luxurious splurges that are all about her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Eyewitness News

Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas

Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French is showing us smart and fun gift ideas to spoil the women in your life. For more gift ideas visit Sherri's Instagram, @MomHint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WGNtv.com

Creative gift ideas for the kids

Kido is an award-winning kids boutique here in the South Loop that is all about representation and inclusivity. They also have plenty of cute and unique gift ideas. Here to share some of what they have to offer is owner Keewa Nurullah. 1137 S. Delano Ct. Instagram @kidochicago.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WDTN

Looking for gifts for mom and dad? Check out these gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift giving is an expression of love and a way of showing someone how much they mean to you. Parents deserve something extra special as a thank you for everything they’ve provided. However, figuring out what to buy can sometimes be difficult. While handwritten letters and homemade gifts are always good heartwarming ideas, an unexpected gift can definitely be a plus.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TrendHunter.com

100 Gift Ideas for Sneakerheads

From high-performance runners to chic, avant-garde silhouettes, this list of gifts ideas for sneakerheads is the perfect resource for those looking to impress the footwear fanatics in their lives. For those seeking performance-focused, athletic models, this list contains a slew of exciting options that are sure to please your exercise-obsessed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
myneworleans.com

Luxury Holiday Gift Guide

FeBe FebeClothing.com 474 Metairie Road, #103, Metairie, 504-835-5250 Exquisite gemstone earrings from Ray Griffiths Fine Jewelry collection. NOLA Pens NolaPens.com 3017 Edenborn Ave., Metairie, 504-258-3916 These exquisite writing instruments were created with precious wood sourced from a 150-year-old Audubon Park Southern Live Oak. Expertly handcrafted to showcase the richness of live oak. Your writing will be truly inspired.
METAIRIE, LA
TrendHunter.com

100 Gift Ideas for Vegans

Diverse and expansive, this list of gift ideas for vegans reflects 2021’s plant-based boom. From dairy-free chocolate to ethically produced handbags, it seemed that nearly every day this year, companies, large and small, were launching innovative vegan products. Thankfully, this makes holiday shopping for our vegan friends and family members quite a bit easier this time around.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wspa.com

Gift Ideas for Bird Lovers

Gifts for the bird lovers in your family. We have Wild Birds Unlimited to help you find nature related holiday gifts for everyone.
PETS
myfox28columbus.com

Nintendo Gift Ideas

The holidays are almost here and that means spending more time with family and loved ones. With Nintendo’s vast library of games, there is something for everyone on the Nintendo Switch family of systems this holiday season. This includes multiplayer titles that the whole family can play together, in addition to fun games and experiences you can enjoy on your own.
VIDEO GAMES
Family Handyman

10 Luxury Shower Design Ideas

Get inspired by these luxury showers from Instagram and turn your bathroom into a self-care oasis!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ABC 4

Luxurious blankets that make the perfect gift

Brian from Blankets By Brian is back in the studio sharing Cyber Monday deals going on TODAY! It’s a sale you won’t want to miss. These blankets make the best gift, and there is truly something for everyone!. As mentioned before, these blankets are of top-of-the-line quality. They are made...
LIFESTYLE
thezoereport.com

The 4 Best At-Home Party Dresses For A Casually Festive Celebration

In-person celebrations may be back this holiday season, but that doesn’t have to mean visiting a crowded bar for a night of debauchery. Celebrating at home can be just as festive, whether it’s an epic soiree with the family and friends you missed last year, or simply keeping things intimate with your partner and a close pal or two. At-home get-togethers are generally more relaxed, and the time spent often brings you closer to the people you cherish most. This doesn’t mean fashion is out the window, however. If 2020 proved anything, it’s that festive attire has a place in your abode. Sure, for some, that means PJs all the way. But if you want to dial it up a notch or two, a casual party dress is a charming choice.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

This Rihanna-Approved Perfume Is The Perfect Gift For The Bougiest Person You Know

Gifting season is in full swing, which surely isn’t a surprise to you —since you’ve landed on this very article, it’s likely that you’re thinking of the perfect gift for that one person in your life who has rather elevated and expensive taste. Look no further than unique expensive perfume gifts for said person or persons. Since everyone’s taste in fragrance is wildly different, you’d think it best to play it as safe by finding a universally loved scent that looks as luxurious as it smells — but when gifting perfume, the more personalized you can get, the better.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy