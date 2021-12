Novavax (NVAX -2.6%) has announced what it called a “two-pronged” strategy to address the threat of the newly emerged Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The developer of NVX-CoV2373 protein-based COVID-19 shot plans to evaluate if the immunity driven by its vaccine will offer protection against the variant. In the coming weeks, the company also expects lab-based data on whether the antibodies of those who received its vaccine can neutralize the Omicron variant. Plans are also underway to test if the antibodies of the vaccine recipients can block the receptor binding of the variant.

