Insulate Britain supporters are staging a 24-hour fast outside Downing Street in solidarity with jailed members who are on hunger strike to call for action on fuel poverty.Around 10 protesters were in London’s Whitehall on Tuesday morning, with some wearing hi-vis jackets and holding placards reading “Here for Emma and Ben” and “Hunger for justice”.They were supporting Emma Smart 44, and Dr Ben Buse, 36, two of nine members of the campaign group jailed for breaching an injunction designed to prevent disruptive protests.Ms Smart is on day 14 of her hunger strike in HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, and...

PROTESTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO