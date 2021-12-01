Workday is named an HCM leader

The cloud solution team has an architect who has designed the target cloud solution or the selection and configuration of the different types of cloud technology—hopefully, while keeping the business requirements in mind. Unfortunately, in many cases, the solution looks like a who’s who of hyped technology, including serverless everything, edge computing using digital twins, containers, and container clusters all over the place. The fun really begins when all this technology turns into job descriptions and an army of retained and internal recruiters attempts to fill these roles.

COMPUTERS ・ 23 HOURS AGO