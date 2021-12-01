Workday is named an HCM leader

BOISE, IDAHO — Karin Hart has been named senior vice president of global solutions at J.R. Simplot Co., a family-owned, privately held food and agriculture company. Ms. Hart has more than two decades of experience leading sales and marketing efforts for Simplot’s food group business. She most recently was vice president of international business, where she oversaw global communications, procurement and sustainability. Before that she led the company’s global business with McDonald’s Corp. Prior to joining Simplot, she was a marketing manager for Conagra Brands’ foodservice division and a product manager at McCain Foods.
