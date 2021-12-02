ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Steeler Ryan Shazier thinks it's about time for Ben Roethlisberger to hang it up

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
On Wednesday, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was in the Tiki and Tierney Show on CBS Sports Radio and he talked about his former teammate Ben Roethlisberger and what he’s seeing from him.

“Sometimes the game will tell you when it’s time,” Shazier said. “And I love Ben, but I think next year may be time for him to step away from the game,”

Shazier noted that Roethlisberger is a quarterback who has made his name by the big play and those things just aren’t there anymore.

“Ben has been known for being those types of quarterbacks who is really tough to bring down, extend the plays, allow his team to make big plays because of how much of an athlete he was. He knew how to change the game. And I feel he’s losing a lot of that.”

Roethlisberger is having one of the worst seasons of his Hall of Fame career. Some of this can be attributed to all the young players around him but there’s no denying Big Ben isn’t the player he was even two or three seasons ago.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

