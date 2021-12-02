SevenPoint Interiors Invokes the Grateful Dead for a Cannabis Store in Toronto

When tasked with creating a home that offers sensory experiences, inside and out, for a family of four in Spain, local firm The Room Studio rose to the occasion. Building the house from the ground up, the design team, led by Meritxell Ribé & Josep Puigdomènech, examined the existing plot of land first to envision ideal indoor-outdoor features. “The starting point was the idea of creating an architectural project without stridency, characterized by the elegance of its forms and the serenity of its materials,” they state. The two-story home features a chromatic palette complimented by oak wood flooring and oiled walnut wood cladding throughout. Subtle hues of blues and terra-cotta, as well as smoked glass add visual interest. The kitchen serves as an unexpected focal point given its bold black-and-white features and expansive glass doors, which open to an outdoor dining area with views of the pool.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO