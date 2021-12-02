ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Arla Foods develops new method that separates milk into its protein components

By Alissa Marrapodi
nutritionaloutlook.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArla Foods Ingredients introduced a patented method, milk fractionation, that separates milk into its different protein components. Arla Foods Ingredients introduced a patented method, milk fractionation, that separates milk into its different protein components that enable scientists, nutritionists, and health professionals to develop specialized nutrient-specific foods for infant formulas, sports products,...

www.nutritionaloutlook.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

New $18M plant-based protein facility makes 'food of the future'

ST. LOUIS — In a nondescript south city industrial area, a $5 billion company is positioning St. Louis to be at the forefront of what the firm says is the food of the future. On Thursday, officials with Tel Aviv-based ICL Group celebrated the opening of its new $18 million...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mit.edu

SMART researchers develop method for early detection of bacterial infection in crops

Researchers from the Disruptive and Sustainable Technologies for Agricultural Precision (DiSTAP) Interdisciplinary Research Group (IRG) of Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT’s research enterprise in Singapore, and their local collaborators from Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory (TLL), have developed a rapid Raman spectroscopy-based method for detecting and quantifying early bacterial infection in crops. The Raman spectral biomarkers and diagnostic algorithm enable the noninvasive and early diagnosis of bacterial infections in crop plants, which can be critical for the progress of plant disease management and agricultural productivity.
AGRICULTURE
Food Navigator

FrieslandCampina launches its first plant-based pea and fava protein ingredients

Dairy ingredient supplier FrieslandCampina Ingredients, in partnership with AGT Foods, has entered the plant-based protein market with the launch of pea and fava bean isolates. The Plantaris range will first feature Plantaris Pea Isolate 85 A and Plantaris Faba Isolate 90 A, two ingredients designed to overcome common formulation challenges...
AGRICULTURE
Food Navigator

Arla milk fractionation breakthrough promises ‘infinite innovation possibilities’

Dairy supplier Arla claims ‘revolutionary’ new technology to separate milk into its different protein components opens the door to ‘infinite innovation possibilities’. Milk protein fractionation using synthetic membranes is seen as an attractive option for the dairy industry for both environmental and economic reasons. It has long been believed that the separation of milk into well-defined fractions will lead to more optimal use of milk components (such as milk fat, casein and serum proteins) and their functional properties. But one problem that has traditionally held back the milk fractionation process has been fouling.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Andersen
Augusta Free Press

VSHL declares its official protein beverage: Chocolate milk

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Dairy Alliance and the Virginia High School League have entered into a multi-year partnership, naming chocolate milk as the official protein beverage of the VHSL. Chocolate milk is a natural source of high-quality protein, with a 3:1 carb-to-protein ratio to refuel...
FOOD & DRINKS
kamcity.com

Borna Foods Launches Pistachio Milk Range

Borna Foods is tapping into the booming free-from milk category with a new range made from Pistachio nuts. Oat milk continues to dominate the plant-based milk market, driven by large brands such as Oatly. Whilst almond and cashew milks have struggled to gain ground, Borna Foods has focused its efforts on bringing the “king of nuts” to the breakfast table.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Protein#Milk Products#Organic Milk#Arla Foods Ingredients#Baby Me
Outsider.com

Nearly 7000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

Last week, authorities issued a recall after nearly 7,000 pounds of prime beef with plastic pieces were discovered in Arizona and California. According to the Miami Herald, Shamrock Foods sold 6,876 pounds of ground beef with plastic in it. Restaurant customers said the Gold Canyon Meat Co. brand had hard, white plastic pieces in it when they prepared beef patty products.
FOOD SAFETY
nutritionaloutlook.com

Plant protein’s new players

New entrants are raising the bar for creativity and even nutrition. But can they go commercial?. Plant proteins have come a long way. Newer ingredients are giving formulators more flexibility while improving texture, flavor, and nutrition. Some ingredient suppliers are even combining various plant proteins into blends offering tailored benefits.
AGRICULTURE
asapland.com

Symptoms of low Blood Sugar

5) Feeling nervous, irritable, restless, or confused. 1) Death(if not treated immediately) 2) Coma(if not fully recovered before regaining consciousness) 4). Physically handicapped for the rest of your life. 5). Physically healthy but mentally unstable. 6). Physically and mentally fit. 7). All symptoms are temporary. 8 ) You feel drowsy...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
ajmc.com

Potential Link Found Between Vitamin D Therapy, Higher Hypercalcemia Risk in CKD

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and elevated levels of parathyroid hormone who are treated with active vitamin D therapy experienced significantly higher risks of hypercalcemia, investigators concluded in a meta-analysis. Active vitamin D therapy was found to significantly increase the risk of hypercalcemia among patients with nondialysis chronic kidney...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
notebookcheck.net

Electric cars performance and battery range in cold weather must be improved, say Chinese regulators

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology responsible for EV certification wants electric cars to do better in cold weather conditions. Citing reduced battery range on a charge when temperatures are low, the Ministry held a panel to coordinate the efforts of electric car makers, regulators, and researchers to serve EV drivers better in cold climates. The list of participants includes the top Chinese EV manufacturers which already hold the range-on-a-charge records, as well as academia that deals with battery chemistry research.
CARS
MedicalXpress

Study shows the maximum risks of COVID infection with and without masks

Three meters are not enough to ensure protection. Even at that distance, it takes less than five minutes for an unvaccinated person standing in the breath of a person with COVID-19 to become infected with almost 100 percent certainty. That's the bad news. The good news is that if both are wearing well-fitting medical or, even better, FFP2 masks, the risk drops dramatically. In a comprehensive study, a team from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organisation in Göttingen has investigated to what extent masks protect under which wearing conditions. In the process, the researchers determined the maximum risk of infection for numerous situations and considered several factors that have not been included in similar studies to date.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Expert reveals if three COVID-19 vaccine shots protect you from omicron

The former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said there’s a good chance the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will protect you from the omicron variant. Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the COVID-19 vaccine developers have “a pretty good degree of confidence” that fully vaccinated people will be protected from the new variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
SlashGear

Pet supplements recalled over risky bacteria that can infect humans

The FDA has published a new recall involving products sold for cats and dogs, though this one doesn’t involve food. The advisory comes from the company Livia Global, Inc., which says the recall covers two brand names: BioLifePet and LiviaOne. The decision to voluntarily remove these items from sale was made after routine third-party lab testing revealed potential Pseudomonas aeruginosa contamination.
PET SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy