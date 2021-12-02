Arla Foods develops new method that separates milk into its protein components
Arla Foods Ingredients introduced a patented method, milk fractionation, that separates milk into its different protein components that enable scientists, nutritionists, and health professionals to develop specialized nutrient-specific foods for infant formulas, sports products,...www.nutritionaloutlook.com
