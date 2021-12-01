ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple lands Alfonso Cuaron series 'Disclaimer,' starring Cate Blanchett & Kevin Kline

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has ordered "Disclaimer," a new thriller series from Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuaron that's set to star Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Based on the Renee Knight novel of the same name, "Disclaimer" follows Catherine Ravenscroft, played by Blanchett. Ravenscroft is a "a successful and respected television documentary journalist...

