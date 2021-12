Rylan Clark-Neal has certainly got into the festive spirit for this year, as the star showcased not one, not two, but six Christmas trees!. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the It Takes Two host stunned fans with each gorgeous tree – and they all looked as lavish as the last one. The first one was located in his opulent hallway, and it appeared to reach halfway up his spiral staircase. The tree was fully decked out with glistening tinsel and several oversized and regular-sized golden baubles.

