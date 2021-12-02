Yoo Jae Suk Has Touching Reason Why He Brings Home You Quiz On The Block's Balloons Every Week

Well, I can’t decide which side could have been behind the rumor, the one with a drama coming out next month or the one with a mega re-release of an album and a record setting longest song ever. I’m teasing, can’t believe it’s either and more like some blurry eyed fan made it up because I dunno all tall Asian dudes look the same or perhaps all tall blond songstresses look the same? The most random rumor spread this week that K-actor Gong Yoo and top American singer Taylor Swift had a lunch date in NYC last week. Gong Yoo denied the rumor by saying he hasn’t even traveled to the US recently, which does put a kibosh on it unless he can teleport. If they did grab lunch I would be fine since I totally can see their agencies discussing a collab opportunity together, that’s how much the Korean entertainment stars are in total hot demand. Anyhoo, back to listening to the 10-minute long version of “All Too Well” on repeat.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO