With an upbeat third-quarter earnings season, investors have probably just started to gain some confidence in the market. Those keen on the MedTech industry were encouraged by the massive vaccine rollout and strong signs of recovery reflected by these firms’ base elective businesses. The recovery rate has been increasing as companies have started to meet the pent-up demand following months of suppressed spending. However, the sudden emergence and fast worldwide spread of the more contagious coronavirus variant and its ripple impact on the global economy are again taking a toll on investors' minds. Global markets have been rattled by concerns that the new omicron COVID-19 variant could potentially disrupt the recovery achieved through the widespread vaccine rollout so far.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO