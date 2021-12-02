A Mysterious New Taco Spot Is Opening In Loves Park

As we prepare to welcome in a new year, how are you going to celebrate?. Let's go back in time a few years, January 2017 in Menasha, Wisconsin. This is Cody James Romano, a Walmart employee that was celebrating New Years Eve. You know, there's party favors...hats, and whistles...Oh, what about champagne and the Dick Clark thingy on tv? Nope, Cody has other ideas...this was a BAD idea. Cody saw a squad car in the distance and has a great idea...what if I get a running start and did a belly flop onto the squad car's windshield? Not exactly sure what inspired Cody to do something so damn stupid, but for the sake of this website post I'm sure glad he did!!!

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO