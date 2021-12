After four weeks of struggling at right tackle, the Raiders moved first-round pick Alex Leatherwood to guard and, so far, the decision has been a good one. All four of Leatherwood’s worst-graded games this year (Pro Football Focus) were in weeks 1 through 4, and he has shown a steady improvement at guard ever since. On Thanksgiving, Leatherwood had arguably his best game of the season and it’s fair to wonder if the Raiders are considering keeping him there.

