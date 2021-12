In Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain, you’ll take on mental activities that test your brain and thinking skills. There’s a wide array of fast mini-games to play, such as memory, identifying an object while it slowly comes into focus, and so much more. As you continue to get better at these mini-games, the difficulty scales, and they become much harder. You’ll also be able to go against your friends and family in 4-player matches to see who can get the highest brain score.

