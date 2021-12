McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says two young children were among those injured in a pickup crash in Aitkin County on Friday. The crash report indicates no one in the vehicle was restrained by seatbelts or child safety seats when the crash occurred around 8:45 AM on a highway northeast of Lake Mille Lacs. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Crystal Mason of Aitkin, was ejected from the pickup when it went into the ditch, hit a road approach, and was spun around.

