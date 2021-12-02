ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

The City of Atascadero to present Winter Wonderland 2021

By News Staff
 4 days ago
Photo by Heather Young.

15 additional tons of snow added this year

– Over 75 tons of snow is on its way to the Central Coast. Winter Wonderland is back for another snow-driven event in Downtown Atascadero on Friday, December 10th from 5-9 pm. Atascadero’s Sunken Gardens and the entire downtown of Atascadero will be transformed into a “magical snowy paradise.”

This year they have added another 15 tons of snow to make for the largest amount of snow being delivered since the event started over 20 years ago. With 75 tons of snow there will be larger snow pile play areas and will help make way for a massive snow slide with four sled runs (vs. 3) built by Kiwanis Club of Atascadero, Glacier Ice Company of San Luis Obispo and Premier Ag. This year’s snow themed events also include Joe’s Little Train operated by the Elks Club of Atascadero, two Euro bungee jumps, obstacle course, gladiator joust, bounce houses, face painting, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

This event also offers shopping from downtown merchants to over 25 craft and food vendors. Visitors can experience musical entertainment at Historic City Hall by the Fine Arts Academy Monarch Choir & Atascadero Elementary Choir together, Atascadero High School Show & Concert choirs, Atascadero High School Strings, Jazz & Concert Band, the Fine Arts Academy Dance Group, plus dance performances by Motions Academy of Dance, Fine Arts Academy, and scooter demonstrations by A-Town Park & 805 Board shop.

Santa & Mrs. Claus will make an appearance at the massive snow slide area and Santa may even be the first to ride a sled down the slide, kicking off this event. If you miss Santa & Mrs. Claus at the snow slide, catch them at City Hall until 9 p.m. The North Pole entrance for Santa will be on the West Mall side of the building.

For a schedule of entertainment, go to https://www.visitatascadero.com/events/index.php?id=401.

