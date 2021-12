As Aston announces a new V12 Vantage, we remember our first drive of the 2007 concept car. The Vantage RS became my favourite Aston Martin when I first heard it fire up and watched it trundle out of the pit garage at Paul Ricard Circuit in the south of France. Well, I suspected that it might be my favourite Aston at that moment - favourite ever, that is, ever, going as far back as you like, pre-war, post-war, you name it. Couldn’t be a hundred per cent sure, but it didn’t seem as if it needed to do much more. The sound of that magnificent 6.0-litre V12 engine barking into life took me most of the way there – the shrill metallic whap is one of the world’s great engine notes. And it pops and bangs on the overrun. Ah.

