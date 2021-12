(“Redde Northgate” or the “Company”) The Company was today notified that on 03 December 2021 Zedra Trust Company (Guernsey) Limited acting as Trustee of the Northgate Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”), completed the purchase of 530,550 ordinary shares at an average price of 421.7534 pence each. These shares are to be held in the EBT and are intended to be used to satisfy share awards made under the Company's existing or future share plans. The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of employees including the executive directors of the Company.

