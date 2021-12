Each year, the people of Norway gift Londoners a giant Christmas tree in thanks and recognition for this country’s assistance during the Second World War. But things have gone slightly awry this year following the installation of the tree, which traditionally marks the capital’s countdown to Christmas. Such is the 80-year-old spruce’s “scrawny” and “neglected” appearance that it has been roundly mocked by those who have seen it.

