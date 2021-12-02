The Car Pro Test Drives the 2022 BMW M4, Nissan Leaf, & More

The Nissan Leaf may have blazed a trail when it came to providing affordable EV transport, but don’t just assume that it’s the best car for the job. There’s a lot that appeals, such as the ready availability and impressive usability, but the 40kWh editions have already been left behind by some rivals. If you don’t do many long journeys and have your own charging at home this is all you need, but if you do a lot of longer trips and are reliant on the UK’s public charging infrastructure, we’d only consider a 62kWh model. Most Leaf owners love their cars because of the low running costs and ease of driving, but reliability can be more of an issue than you might expect, so check that everything works before buying.

