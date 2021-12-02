ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Abrdn to buy Interactive Investor in £1.5bn deal

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 3 days ago

As part of the deal, Richard Wilson, the chief executive officer of II, will join abrdn and continue to lead the firm, which will operate as...

www.sharecast.com

Person
Stephen Bird
ShareCast

Europe close: Shares down on mixed US jobs report, Omicron concerns

European shares finished the week on a down note, weighed down by concern about the prospect for faster than expected interest rate hikes across the Pond and a much weaker than expected reading on the US jobs market for November. All of that even as investors braced for potentially key...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Express Global Business Travel confirms $5.3 billion merger deal with SPAC Apollo Strategic Growth

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), which is 50% owned by AmEx, confirmed that it will go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a deal that values the combined company at $5.3 billion. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that a deal was near. The merger will provide $1.2 billion in gross proceeds, including $335 million in private investment in public equity (PIPE) from investors including Zoom Video Communications Inc. , Sabre Corp. and Apollo Global...
TRAVEL
#Interactive Investor#Ii
ShareCast

London open: Stocks gain ahead of payrolls report

London stocks rose in early trade on Friday, taking their cue from a positive close on Wall Street, as investors eyed the release of the latest US non-farm payrolls report. At 0825 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.8% at 7,189.25. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said:...
STOCKS
ShareCast

3i said to consider €1.1bn sale of Havea Group

Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying that the private equity firm is speaking with potential advisers to help gauge interest in the business. It was understood that a sale process could start as soon as the first half of next year. According to Bloomberg, deliberations are in...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Wickes lifts annual guidance on strong Q4 trading

The group, which in April demerged from Travis Perkins, said it expected 2021 pre-tax profit of no less than £83m, compared with analyst estimates of £74m - £75million. Wickes said delivered sales in the Do It For Me category were strengthening, reflecting a strong order book, which it expected to carry over.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc ("the Company") On 3 December 2021 the Company purchased 50,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 720.0816 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the Company's issued ordinary share capital comprises:. The total number of voting rights...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
AFP

US sues to block chipmaker Nvidia's $40 bn merger with UK's Arm

US regulators filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd, fearing it would undermine competition. The move comes as US President Joe Biden strives to ramp up domestic chip production to ease American industry's reliance on imports. "The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips," the Federal Trade Commission said in a release, calling chips "critical infrastructure." The world faces a global shortage of semiconductors, choking production of a wide range of products including automobiles, sending new and used car prices surging.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Petropavlovsk shareholder fails in bid to stop sale of stake in IRC

Petropavlovsk said the UK’s High Court had rejected a bid by its major shareholder JSC Uzhuralzoloto Group of Companies to stop the sale of a stake in iron ore subsidiary IRC. 22,646.08. 16:27 03/12/21. 4,078.56. 16:27 03/12/21. 4,059.32. 16:30 03/12/21. 19,994.41. 16:27 03/12/21. -0.08%. -15.53. JSC wanted a court order...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Redde Northgate Plc - Purchase of Shares

(“Redde Northgate” or the “Company”) The Company was today notified that on 03 December 2021 Zedra Trust Company (Guernsey) Limited acting as Trustee of the Northgate Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”), completed the purchase of 530,550 ordinary shares at an average price of 421.7534 pence each. These shares are to be held in the EBT and are intended to be used to satisfy share awards made under the Company's existing or future share plans. The EBT is a discretionary trust for the benefit of employees including the executive directors of the Company.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: BP boosted by upgrade; Ocado in the red

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,137.66 in afternoon trade on Friday as investors mulled the latest US non-farm payrolls report. BP was the standout gainer after Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares to buy’ from 'hold’ and lifted the price target after revising its Brent oil price forecast for 2022 higher by 18% to $75 a barrel.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Iomart agrees refinancing to fund working capital and investments

Cloud computing company Iomart has agreed a refinancing, it announced on Friday, replacing its single bank revolving credit facility of £80m that was due to mature on 30 September 2022 with a new £100m revolving credit facility. 1,181.94. 16:30 03/12/21. 2,124.03. 16:27 03/12/21. -0.16%. -3.38. The AIM-traded firm said the...
BUSINESS
irmagazine.com

The week in investor relations: Stock market theory protects coral reefs, abrdn buys Interactive Investor and Grab’s IPO breaks records

– Researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia are using stock market theory to help protect coral reefs, according to the Guardian. The academics have used modern portfolio theory, developed by Harry Markowitz in the 1950s, to identify coral reefs that are best placed to survive global warming and could, in the future, repopulate other reefs. ‘It’s essentially a strategy to help us make decisions about what to protect, if we are to have corals at the end of the century,’ said climate scientist Professor Ove Hoegh-Guldberg.
ECONOMY

