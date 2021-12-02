Teen Felon Found With Forbidden Firearms in Delaware County
A Delaware County teen is accused of illegally possessing a gun since he is a convicted felon. Sheriff’s officials say they responded to a crash in the Town...wtbdfm.com
A Delaware County teen is accused of illegally possessing a gun since he is a convicted felon. Sheriff’s officials say they responded to a crash in the Town...wtbdfm.com
97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wtbdfm.com
Comments / 0