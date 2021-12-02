ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The 5 Biggest Reasons Why You Miss Deer

By Richard Mann
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1PCs_0dCF0m5C00
Take a deep breath. Try to relax, and don't let buck fever make you miss. Realtree Outdoors

Missing is part of hunting. And a miss is almost always the hunter’s fault. Sure, there are rare occasions when ammunition does not perform as designed or a riflescope gives up the ghost sometime between zero confirmation and that moment of truth. But most of the time—probably 99 percent—when we miss a deer, it’s because we did something wrong. Below are the five most common reasons for missing deer. The good news is that they are all pretty easy to fix.

1. You Suck at Shooting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETddN_0dCF0m5C00
Savvy riflemen practice in the off season, just like bowhunters do. Work on shooting from field positions and at lifelike targets. Richard Mann

Good marksmanship, at least with the hill folk I grew up with, is a matter of pride. If you hunt, you’re supposed to be able to shoot, and shoot well. But just because someone is a hunter does not mean they’re a good shot. Most bowhunters spend countless hours practicing, yet most rifle hunters only check their zero and then hit the timber. If you suck at shooting, it’s most likely because don’t practice enough. Regular practice builds skills and confidence, and skill and confidence keep you from missing easy shots and from taking shots you shouldn’t.

2. You’ve Got Too Much Gun

About 100 years ago, deer hunters decided that deer were getting harder to kill and turned in their .30/30s for .270s and .30/06s. Then, about a half century later, many traded those rifles for Magnums. You might think you’re a card-carrying member of the He-Man Tough Guy Club, but magnum rifles kick everyone the same no matter how macho you think you are. Brains are a remarkable things; they remember when we do unpleasant things, and when we try to do those thing again, they provide us with an involuntary reaction. For rifle hunters, it’s called a flinch, and when you flinch, you miss. If you’re hunting deer with a magnum, you’re probably flinching and don’t even know it.

3. Your Scope Is Way Too Big

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qt75b_0dCF0m5C00
Keep your scope’s magnification set at no more than 5X. You’ll be ready for close encounters and you can always turn it up if needed. Richard Mann

Variable-power riflescopes are modern marvels. Some have an 8X zoom factor with a magnification range of 3.5-28X. Grandpa told you to pick a hair when you shoot, but with 28X a hair is about all you’re going to see. Hunters often leave their scopes dialed to the highest magnification, because many of those fancy reticles only work on maximum power, or because they think zooming in equals shooting better. High magnification makes deer easier to see but magnifies wobbles too. If the deer is far enough that you need that ballistic reticle, you’ll have time to turn up the magnification. On the other hand, during an up-close encounter, time is the last thing you’ll have. Set your riflescope magnification at no higher than 5X, and only turn it up when you need to.

4. You Were Goofing Off Instead of Paying Attention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YeIJl_0dCF0m5C00
You’ve got to be ready. Don’t sit on stand diddling with your phone. Keep your hands on your rifle and your head up, always scanning. Richard Mann

Rutting bucks tend to be unpredictable and often appear when you least expect it, with no warning. Reading paperback Westerns and diddling with your smartphone is not hunting; save that for when you’re in your bunk at deer camp mourning your miss. You need to be ready all the time. That means eyes up and scanning, no ear buds in your ears, and it means your rifle is in your hands. It also means your rifle is loaded; don’t wait until you see a deer to chamber a round. Successful whitetail hunters are ready all the time.

5. You Got Buck Fever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lj7BC_0dCF0m5C00
If you can get your buck fever under control, here’s the reward. Richard Mann

The only acceptable excuse for missing a deer is buck fever, and it is a wonderful thing. If you don’t get it when you see a deer that’s legal to shoot, you shouldn’t be hunting. This immediate release of adrenalin into your body can cause rapid breathing, tunnel vision, and shaking hands. For some, it manifests itself with full-body spasms. It’s called the whitetail rush for a reason. Experiencing buck fever is one of hunting’s great gifts. Hopefully, you’ll never fully get rid of it, but you will learn to control it. Select a rifle that does not knock you silly, practice in the off season, keep your scope on a low magnification, and stay ready. At least then when the fever hits, you won’t look like a pig trying to ride a bicycle as you try to make your shot. Instead, you’ll still be excited, but you’ll take a deep breath, get your shaking under control for a second, and drop that buck where he stands.

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

New York Still Hunter Arrowed This 20-Point “Houdini” Buck in the Adirondacks

There’s a modest, 400-acre hunting lease in Essex County, New York, that has 15 members. But fortunately for Colt Russell of Ticonderoga, only a couple of those members bowhunt the lease. This often gives him a jump on on the season, as it did this year. Russell is a 25-year-old who prefers to hunt whitetails in the big woods of the Adirondacks the old fashioned way: by stalking them. He spends lots of time in the woods, still hunting with his bow.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
floridasportsman.com

Best 2 bucks at my cabin so far, 3 minutes apart

I was set up on a beat down trail that crossed a old logging road on the back corner of my property. I hadn't planned on hunting it, I was going to be on a flat over a big holler so I had my 300 winmag and not my open sighted 308 carbine. Well Isince it was the first day of season decided to sit for a couple of hours a see what walked by. I had my DC 357 so I figured I'd just use that if a nice freezer doe crossed close.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Smartphone#Scanning#Pig#The He Man Tough Guy Club
wxpr.org

All Things Outdoors: Nine-day gun deer hunt

Right now, hunters are gearing up for the 9-day gun deer season in Wisconsin. It’s a time for friends and family to get together and make memories while enjoying a sport they love. But those memories can be ruined if proper safety measure aren’t taken. In this week’s All Things...
LIFESTYLE
realtree.com

Red Stag Spotted on Georgia Game Cameras

Those hunting in the region around Augusta, Georgia, may have the opportunity to harvest a large deer not native to the state, or even the country. A red stag has been photographed by a number of trail cameras in that area, and it can be legally killed by a hunter.
GEORGIA STATE
outdoorchannelplus.com

Hog Wild Over Wild Hog Hunting in America

The U.S. is now home to 9 million feral hogs, and hunting opportunities across the nation are too good to ignore. It was spring gobbler season in Georgia, a beautiful sunny afternoon, but I wasn’t hunting turkeys. Just before sunset I saw movement on the edge of the woods as three hogs stepped carefully into the food plot. That’s what I was there for, so I put my binocular aside and slowly reached for the rifle.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Bangor Daily News

Hunting season turning into another case of ‘wrong place, wrong time’

We hunters spend so much time in the woods studying the habits of critters, we’re virtually guaranteed to cross paths with exactly the animal we’re seeking when hunting season finally arrives. Or, so we tell you. And ourselves. The truth, of course, is much different from that. Wild animals are...
HOBBIES
deeranddeerhunting.com

Whitetail Changes Throughout the Hunting Season

Whitetails go through many changes throughout the hunting season — food, cover, hormones, weather. If you want to be where the whitetails are, you have to shift with them. Steve Bartylla explains deer patterns in this episode of Hunt ’em Big. Season 7. Episode 12.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

What’s All That Shooting About on the Opening Day of Deer Season?

In some places, opening day of deer season sounds like a busy day at the range. It commences a dawn and intensifies to a roaring crescendo around mid-morning. All the while this is going on, you’re sitting on stand wondering what in the hell everyone is shooting at, because you haven’t seen a deer, a squirrel, or even a woodpecker. Could all those shots really be hunters taking big bucks? Is it even possible there are that many deer in the county you’re hunting in? The answer to both questions is no.
LIFESTYLE
Wiscnews.com

DAVIS DEER TRAILS: Appreciating wildlife high on sensation chart

Seeing wildlife while at a deer stand is high on a hunter’s daily bucket list during a nine-day gun deer season. It certainly ranks up there with camaraderie, tradition, and attaining venison. Trophy, whatever that means to an individual hunter, is what some hunters talk about, but most speak in...
ANIMALS
Bangor Daily News

You’re not alone in your deer hunting frustration this fall

I admit it. I was just about ready to quit. Yeah, that’s me, the same guy who writes so passionately about deer hunting and all the joys it brings. I was spent. If you’ve hunted much, you probably have experienced similar emotions. I try each fall to carve out considerable...
ANIMALS
realtree.com

Have Duck Hunting Ethics Truly Declined?

An old saying maintains that no one hates a duck hunter like another duck hunter, and that probably holds more weight nowadays. Many waterfowlers maintain that bad behavior by other folks is ruining the sport, and they blame television, YouTube, marketing, social media or a general moral decline for the problem.
ANIMALS
HOLAUSA

Surprising reasons why your cat follows you everywhere

I think we can all agree that cats are a mystery sometimes, especially when they are following us around and checking on whatever we’re doing, and while the main reason it’s often food, we made a list of surprising reasons behind this interesting behavior. If your cat is still lurking...
WEIGHT LOSS
kiwaradio.com

Shotgun Deer Season Opens Saturday

Statewide Iowa — Saturday marks the opening of the first shotgun deer season in Iowa. The DNR’s Tyler Harms oversees the surveys and management of the deer herd. He says one change from last year is the dropping of the “buck only” status in some counties. Harms says he’s had...
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

Behind the Shoulder or Right at It? A Deer Hunter’s Guide to Shot Placement

I began hunting deer more or less in the middle of the previous century and have been pretty busy at it ever since. Having watched a great many deer go down, I can tell you with reasonable certainty where to hold on them and what kind of bullets to use, but if I, or anyone else, tries to tell you that thus and such happens every time, without fail, they’re full of it.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
780
Followers
100
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy