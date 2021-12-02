ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada joins U.S, EU and Britain in imposing new Belarus sanctions

By Thomson Reuters
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada imposed new sanctions on Belarusian officials and entities in coordination with international partners on...

US News and World Report

Belarus Says It Will Retaliate Against Sanctions, Faces 'Unprecedented Pressure'

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarus said it would retaliate after the United States and its allies imposed sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities there, and it complained that its economy was facing unprecedented external pressure. The new sanctions aim to pile pressure on Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who is accused by...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S., allies ratchet up the economic pressure against Belarus

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies, including the European Union, on Thursday imposed sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities in Belarus in a coordinated move to escalate punitive action against President Alexander Lukashenko and his government. The latest round of sanctions aim to significantly...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Iran nuclear talks set for pause amid European 'concern'

Negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal are to be suspended Friday, Iranian media said, as European diplomats expressed "disappointment and concern" at the latest proposals from Iran. The semi-official ISNA news agency said the talks would "most likely" resume on Monday but French President Emmanuel Macron warned there could be a longer break in the talks, which resumed only on November 29 after a five-month break. Iran said it has submitted two draft proposals for the nuclear agreement, which has been in tatters since the US withdrew in 2018. "After the handing over of the text of the Iranian proposal to the P4+1 group (Britain, China, France and Russia plus Germany) and the European Union, a meeting of the joint committee of the nuclear deal will be held on Friday," said Iran's official news agency IRNA.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Belarus migrant crisis disrupts goods supplies to Russia

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The migrant crisis on the Belarus-Polish border has caused logistics problems for Russian food producers, who are suffering losses and risk having to temporarily stop production if the situation worsens. Poland has closed several border crossings with Belarus for cargo transport as the European Union...
ECONOMY
AFP

US, Europe expand Belarus sanctions for 'orchestrating' migrant crisis

The United States, Canada and European allies stepped up pressure Thursday on the regime of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, widening sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly stoking a migration crisis for political reasons. The sanctions targeted senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures, one of Lukashenko's sons, defense-related firms and a major fertilizer exporter. Also targeted were state airline Belavia, tour operators and hotels that have collaborated with the government in luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, sparking a migration and humanitarian crisis. The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

EU, U.S, Key Western Allies Expand Sanctions On Belarus Regime

The European Union, the United States, and key Western allies have further expanded their sanctions against Belarus's political and economic elite over alleged antidemocratic behavior, rights violations, and the exploitation of migrants by strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime. The European Union said ministers at a council meeting on December 2 adopted...
FOREIGN POLICY
Flight Global.com

Belavia rethinks fleet sourcing as EU imposes sanctions over Lukashenko support

Belarusian flag-carrier Belavia is looking for alternative fleet arrangements as political issues put additional pressure on the airline’s operations, already strained by the impact of the pandemic. Belavia is among 11 entities against which restrictive sanctions have been imposed by the European Council, which has accused the Belarusian government of...
ECONOMY
clevelandstar.com

EU Reportedly Approves Fresh Sanctions On Belarus Over Migrant Crisis

EU ambassadors on December 1 agreed on a fifth sanctions package against Belarus that will add 17 people and 11 entities in response to what the bloc considers Minsk's orchestration of a migrant crisis on its border, diplomats said. The punitive measures are now set to be formally adopted and...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Tsikhanouskaya Urges EU To Fill 'Leaky' Sanctions On Belarus

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on the European Union to do more to help Belarusians, whom she called 'forgotten Europeans,' in their fight for freedom. In an address to the European Parliament on November 24, Tsikhanouskaya urged the bloc to slap more sanctions on the regime of...
POLITICS
Reuters

Estonian PM warns EU against dropping sanctions on Belarus airline

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The European Union must not back down from imposing sanctions on Belarus state airline Belavia after several countries in the bloc expressed doubts over the measure, Estonia's prime minister said on Wednesday, warning that it could weaken the EU's hand. The EU and NATO have...
EUROPE
AFP

EU readies sanctions against Belarus transport

The European Union will impose sanctions on Belarus' airline and on international firms involved in migrant trafficking, in response to the crisis on Poland's border, top officials said Tuesday. She said her commission would draw up a sanctions "blacklist" of travel and transport firms involved in trafficking migrants into the bloc, for approval by parliament and member states.
EUROPE
Reuters

Belarus clears migrant camps at EU border, but crisis not yet over

BRUZGI, Belarus, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Belarus authorities on Thursday cleared the main camps where migrants had huddled at the border with Poland, in a change of tack that could lower the temperature in a crisis that has spiralled in recent weeks into a major East-West confrontation. The European Commission...
POLITICS
Reuters

Incoming Honduras president signals U-turn on initiating China ties

TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The government of incoming Honduran president Xiomara Castro does not plan to establish diplomatic ties with China as it prioritizes U.S. relations, a high-ranking ally of Castro said on Thursday, signaling a reversal of her pre-election stance. Before Sunday's presidential election, which Castro appears to...
FOREIGN POLICY
kfgo.com

Western countries express concern over Afghan reprisals

BERLIN (Reuters) – The United States and a group of Western countries including Germany, France and Britain have expressed concern over reported killings and disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August. In a joint statement issued over the weekend,...
WORLD

