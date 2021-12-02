ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Most Popular Christmas Movies Ever

By Matt Singer
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The holiday season is not complete without a few essential elements. Trees are important, obviously, along with some mistletoe and plenty of eggnog. You also need a healthy supply of Christmas-themed movies which, thanks to cable and streaming,...

kool1017.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Most Popular English-Language Netflix Movies in the World This Week

Here's what movies are worth watching on Netflix's Global Top 10 List for the week of November 15-21 Every Tuesday, Netflix announces its Global Top 10 lists, the most-watched movies and shows in English and not in English from the previous week. The ranking metric Netflix uses to share this information with the public is "total hours viewed," which is the sum of the time Netflix subscribers all over the world spent watching a given show or movie. This is a decent way of measuring a show or movie's popularity, as hours viewed roughly corresponds with the number of people watching it — and more meaningfully to Netflix, watching it all or most of the way through.
ENTERTAINMENT
KOOL 101.7

2021 Holiday Gift Guide For Film and TV Fans

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The kids are jingle belling. Everyone is telling you be of good cheer. And we’re back with yet another annual installment of the ScreenCrush holiday gift guide designed specifically for the film and television dorks in your life. Below you’ll find our...
MOVIES
WTHR

Most popular holiday movie in Indiana is 'Elf,' analysis finds

INDIANAPOLIS — With the holiday season now in full swing, that means it's also time for the yearly viewings of the season's classic films. But which of the several timeless holiday classics is the most popular in the Hoosier state? Preply, an e-learning platform, analyzed search trends to answer that question in Indiana and nationally.
INDIANA STATE
TheWrap

‘Red Notice’ Is Officially Netflix’s Most Popular Film Ever

The Rock has taken his place atop Netflix’s mountain of content, as “Red Notice” is now officially the most popular original film in the streamer’s history. The streamer announced on Tuesday that the original heist action comedy from Seven Bucks Productions was the. No. 1 film for the third week...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Christmas Traditions#Christmas Holiday#Christmas Dinner
KOOL 101.7

A New ‘Zorro’ Will Reinvent the Character As A Modern-Day Hacker

Over two decades since the release of The Mask of Zorro — and 16 years after its sequel The Legend of Zorro — the swashbuckler film franchise is getting a reboot. Although this time, instead of a mysterious masked swordsman, the titular character will be ... a computer hacker. Directed by Alex Rivera (Sleep Dealer, The Infiltrators) and produced by Sobini Films, Zorro 2.0 is set to begin production in 2022.
MOVIES
TIME

The Best Toys of 2021

The best toys of 2021 keep the magic of childhood alive with technology, special effects, and good old-fashioned fun. With Magic Mixies , kids mix up a potion and—poof!—summon a new stuffed pet. LEGO Vidiyo Party lets kids create a music video in real time, wherever they are, through the power of virtual reality. And the Spirograph Animator reinvents a beloved classic toy, using a light show to add animated effects to your child’s spiral designs. Here, the editors of TIME for Kids round up the best toys of the year.
SHOPPING
KOOL 101.7

Nicolas Cage to Play Dracula in ‘Renfield’

Hey Siri, show me the most perfect casting of 2021. Nicolas Cage is going to be Dracula. Frankly, no more needs to be said than that, but okay fine, here are additional details, via The Hollywood Reporter: Cage has been cast as the famous bloodsucker in Renfield, an upcoming film that focuses less on Dracula and more on his sniveling assistant. That role will be played in the film by Nicholas Hoult, while Chris McKay — who directed The LEGO Batman Movie and moved into live-action earlier this year with Amazon’s The Tomorrow War — is directing.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
KOOL 101.7

Facts And Myths About Black Friday

Fact, people flock on the day after Thanksgiving to take advantage of great deals at retailers across the nation, and it's officially the start of the Christmas Shopping season. Black Friday has an interesting history. Retailers first complained to the US Government because they said there wasn't enough time to...
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

Netflix Unveils Full 2022 Genre Series Lineup

Ready to just be done with 2021 and start 2022? Well, apparently Netflix is with you. Today, the company offered a preview of what they called their “genre series slate” for next year, giving previews of 18 new and returning shows in the worlds of fantasy, horror, sci-fi, superheroes and so on. It’s not even December yet! Netflix does not care.
TV SERIES
Variety

Spike Lee’s Best-Selling Photo Book is the Perfect Gift for the Cinephile in Your Life

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Cinephiles know that movie magic is real. What other medium can transport us to different worlds, bring characters to life and wow us with special effects? From galactic adventures to emotional biopics to going back in time, movies show us things that are only possible on the silver screen. They allow our imaginations to run wild and are an exhilarating escape from the every...
MUSIC
KOOL 101.7

‘The Golden Girls’ Is Getting Its First-Ever Convention

Thank you for being a friend — and now being a potential attendee of the first-ever Golden Girls fan convention. To get there, you’ll need to travel down the road and back again to Chicago’s Center on Halsted. According to the official website, the weekend’s events will include a show by a live parody troupe, a vendor’s market, photo ops, trivia contests, a disco party, a pop-up Rusty Anchor Bar, and “appearances by guest stars, producers and others directly connected with the show,” although they did not specify any confirmed names of attendees. (Three of the show’s four leads — Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty — have since passed away. Betty White is still going strong at age 99.)
KOOL 101.7

The ‘Home Alone’ House Is Now An Airbnb

Kitschy pop culture Airbnb rentals are all the rage these days. In recent months, the house from Scream, Daniel La Russo’s Cobra Kai mansion, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air home, and even the last Blockbuster Video have all popped up on Airbnb, because really who wouldn’t love sleeping amongst the stained carpets and endless copies of Mercury Rising on VHS?
KOOL 101.7

Relive Your Year in Music With 2021’s Spotify Wrapped

Music fans, rejoice! One of the biggest days of the year has arrived: the unveiling of 2021’s Spotify Wrapped. For the uninitiated: Spotify Wrapped is the streaming platform’s annual roundup that shows listeners their most-played songs and artists of the year. It also breaks down your top musical genres, your favorite podcasts when applicable and the overall number of minutes you spent listening to Spotify this year.
KOOL 101.7

Hear Elton John and Ed Sheeran’s Holiday Song ‘Merry Christmas’

Elton John has teamed with Ed Sheeran for a new holiday song simply titled “Merry Christmas.”. “Filled up with so much love / All our family and friends are together where we all belong,” they sing over a wintry, sleigh bell-heavy arrangement. “Merry Christmas, everyone.”. You can watch a music...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

The 20+ Best Holiday Gifts for Kids, From Movie Merch to Cool STEAM Toys

When you’re shopping for the best gifts for kids, a stroll down any big-box toy department will deliver no shortage of movie franchise action figures and character-powered playsets. While those are always a hit, finding one-of-a-kind presents (that still manage to pique kids’ interest beyond the New Year) doesn’t have to be a scavenger hunt. There are plenty of STEAM gifts for the curious kiddos, screen-free playthings to keep children and kids at heart entertained, stylish surprises for the budding design dilettante and cool gadgets that will power young giftees’ imaginations year-round. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the top holiday...
SHOPPING
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy