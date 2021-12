Have you ever met a person or, more likely, an animal that can be described as a bundle of joy? Well, that's the perfect description for Baxter. Just look at that face:. Baxter, this week's Dog Days guest, is about 3 months old and pretty much fits the bill for being a puppy. He's energetic, very playful, and friendly. There was zero hesitation to coming up to anyone that was willing to pay him attention.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO