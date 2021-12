The Black Hollow Flood claimed four lives in the Poudre Canyon on July 20, 2021. The remains of the last victim were recovered exactly four months later, on November 20. According to a news release from Larimer County Sheriff's Office, last Saturday around 4 p.m., a resident near the town of Bellevue found what she believed to be human remains while hiking four miles east of Black Hollow Road. Authorities were able to identify the remains as Diana Brown, 57, of San Antonio, Texas.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO