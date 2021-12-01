Secure Your Tickets For 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days This Month

THE WOODLANDS,TX -- Coffey Anderson is one of those unique personalities that not only entertains at concerts, but also inspires everyone he comes in contact with. Starting as a YouTube sensation at the age of 20, Coffey defied the music industry norm by declining to sign with a record label and deciding early on to create and market his music independently. With a unique gospel country sound, he has blazed a new path that future performers can follow. His career focuses on family-friendly entertainment, honoring our military, reliance on God and complete ownership and direction of his music. We sat down with Coffey Anderson to talk about his background, how he started in music and his success as well as his November 26 concert at Dosey Doe - The Big Barn.

