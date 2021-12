The holiday season is approaching, an exciting time for some and an overwhelming one for others. When it comes to buying gifts, fancy dinners, decorations, costs can add up quickly, at times derailing one’s investing and savings plans. To ensure this unwanted stress doesn’t impact your financial future, advisors will often recommend automating your investment journey, so users can ensure contributions are continuous and they are taking full advantage of the compounding effect.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO