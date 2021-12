The Bitcoin market pulled back a bit on Friday as we continue to see more “risk off” behavior around the world. That being the case, Bitcoin got sold off right along with everything else, but it is still very much in a consolidation zone that should continue to keep the market somewhat afloat. It is worth noting that we are hanging about the $55,000 level, an area that has been important multiple times in the past. Furthermore, the market does tend to pay attention to these $5000 increments, although not as significantly as the $10,000 increments.

