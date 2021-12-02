ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Why there's an MLB lockout, explained

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQ8g7_0dCEwTwf00

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world.

For the first time since 1994-95, there’s a work stoppage in Major League Baseball.

The collective bargaining agreement between the owners and MLB Players’ Association expired at midnight on Wednesday, and the former voted for the lockout to start.

It’s a really big deal, one that’s sure to cause some short-term damage to the game. The longview, from baseball’s point of view, is that whatever’s hammered out through this work stoppage will help the game in the future.

So what’s going on here? Why is this happening? What does it mean right now? We’ll try to answer all of this and more:

So this is like a strike, right?

No. Players striking — which happened in the middle of the 1994 season and ultimately cost the postseason of that year — is a work stoppage initiated by the union side.

This is the owners locking out the players.

Has a lockout like this happened before?

There have been a total of nine work stoppages in MLB history, with this marking the fourth lockout.

It’s worth noting that none of those three previous lockouts — the last of which came in 1990 — cost any games ultimately.

What does it mean for the game while there's a lockout?

All business involving the players is at a stop. All the offseason stuff that’s been happening — free-agent signings (of which there were many), trades, and the like — is frozen. Players aren’t allowed in facilities, teams and players aren’t allowed to have contact and so on.

So why is this happening?

That could take a while to explain, but here’s a tl;dr: In the past few years, players have seen the owners find ways to curb the amount of money they earn. We’ve seen teams take advantage of when they start the clock on service time for young prospects, keeping them in the minors long enough to squeeze out an extra year before they are forced to pay those players a lot more.

We’ve seen things like a luxury tax keep teams from spending in excess. Even though there’s no salary cap, it’s felt like there is in some cases.

Some older players — the middle tier, let’s call them — who reach free agency aren’t in high demand, as front offices have realized that replacing them with a younger, cheaper option might be the way to go.

And then there are teams who tank or who don’t spend a lot.

All of that means there’s a change needed to the economic side to the game.

So why are the owners locking the players out if it's the latter who has the problem?

There aren’t any games to strike from right now, for what it’s worth.

But if you’re asking what problem the owners have? Well, they’ll try to prevent the expansion of those very things the players might want … which is more money ending up in player pockets.

Have the owners put forth any solutions here?

USA TODAY Sports has some details about an initial idea:

One of their initial proposals to players, per multiple news media reports, could most charitably be described as unserious – reducing the luxury tax ceiling from $210 million to $180 million while pairing it with a “salary floor” of $100 million. They would also seek to make free agency age-based instead of service-time based – delaying it until a player turns 29.5 years old.

A salary floor seems like a good solution to force smaller-market teams and those who are tanking for future top picks to spend, right? Not quite:

Well, that would come with a significant drop in the luxury tax ceiling – and ostensibly discourage the game’s biggest spenders from throwing gobs of money around. According to Spotrac, just five franchises – the Rays, Marlins, Orioles, Pirates and Indians – will fall short of a $100 million luxury tax payroll in 2021. Meanwhile, nine franchises would need to trim payroll to reach a $180 million luxury tax threshold. Three more – the White Sox, Nationals and Giants – are less than $10 million under that threshold.

So, if a handful of payroll-averse teams are prompted to cough up a few million more dollars in payroll, but a dozen, more aggressive franchises are compelled to significantly trim salary, guess who wins?

Is this really necessary?

Sadly, it was inevitable with the CBA expiring. This tends to happen when there’s an imbalance felt between players and owners in any pro sport.

But there’s also the long-term health of baseball to consider. MLB needs younger fans to thrive, and those fans are flocking to other sports or entertainment. So it’s not just economical changes to consider. There’s the length of games and rule changes that might need to be put in place that could help either side in these negotiations and help down the road.

Also, hey maybe more playoff teams will increase revenue and viewership!

Is this going to mean games are canceled this year?

TBD. We’ve got at least a couple of months until Spring Training start dates will creep up, and deadlines spur action etc etc.

But if that does happen? It’s going to be horrible for a game that’s already taken a hit in recent years. The 1994-95 strike that canceled chunks of games in those seasons was costly to the sport that came back in the late 90s.

Both sides are going to be aware of that, but even that may not help.

This stinks.

It sure does. All that fun and joy fans got out of the Hot Stove just this past week has been replaced by the awfulness that is a labor dispute. The hope is that this is resolved sometime in January or February, the players take the field in Arizona and Florida, and the 2021 season goes off without a hitch.

Otherwise? Lots of gloom and doom.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Son of ex-Yankees ace is close to making big-league debut

The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockouts#Mlb Lockout#Mlb Players#Ftw Explains#Major League Baseball#Mlb Players Association
The Spun

Carlos Correa Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer blames Dodgers for dead arm in playoffs

Newly-signed New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer spent half of a season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after arriving there via trade at the deadline. Seen as a great fit at the time of the trade, it turns out that things weren’t actually so rosy between Scherzer and the Dodgers. In fact, Scherzer blames the Dodgers for his bad postseason experience.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
USA Today
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Why Dodgers couldn’t hang on to Corey Seager revealed

The Dodgers lost Corey Seager to a monster free-agent deal with the Rangers and one of the deciding factors as to why he left LA has come to light. On Monday, the Texas Rangers signed former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Corey Seager to a massive 10-year/$325 million contract. The front office and fans alike are sort of reeling and scratching their heads as to why/how they could lose out on Seager to the Rangers with Los Angeles being the second-largest market in the sport.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Report: The Braves doubled a Marlins bid for a priority Free Agent

As MLB Trade Rumors reported it, the Braves coughed up a lot of money for one of the only viable options at catcher on the free-agent market:. According to their sources, the Marlins were in on new Braves catcher Manny Pina before the Braves doubled the money Miami offered:. Pina...
MLB
New York Post

Ex-Yankee Masahiro Tanaka will pitch again in Japan next year

The Yankees need another starting pitcher, but there will be no reunion with Masahiro Tanaka, as the right-hander has decided to remain in Japan for another season with Rakuten. But the team, according to sources, remains confident it will be able to make the necessary moves to create what general...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers appear focused on just 1 free agent shortstop

There is plenty of interest in the list of big-name free agent shortstops, but what about one of the teams at risk of losing one of those players?. The Los Angeles Dodgers may have an opening at shortstop, as Corey Seager is among the highly-touted free agents on the market. The Dodgers are trying to bring back Seager, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, but are not showing interest in any other shortstops.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
98K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy