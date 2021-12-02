ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods showed off his full swing in this video that has fans so excited for a potential comeback

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3Fqn_0dCEwAQ600

It has been a long time since we’ve seen Tiger Woods golf. It’ll probably be a long time before we actually see him truly golf again.

After his horrific car accident earlier this year, Woods has remained out of the public eye on his road to recovery.

In his first public appearance since the crash at his own tournament, the Hero World Challenge, Woods spoke a bit about the accident and revealed he nearly lost his leg. He was completely honest about how grueling rehab has been for him, but he said he still hopes to be a PGA Tour player again someday.

There was a catch, though. He said it’s probably not “realistic” for him to ever be a full-time player again, which certainly broke a lot of hearts. But there was a sliver of hope for people that came on Wednesday.

Cameras spotted Woods taking full swings on the range at the Hero World Challenge. And, well, they looked good!

Obviously, he isn’t participating and isn’t ready to come back yet. But these swings make you think he might be close.

Fans were pumped to see him out on the range doing what he does best. There’s hope, y’all.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods is "winning another major" admits Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac tweeted her approval of Tiger Woods' latest swing video by claiming the PGA Tour star "is winning another major." Spiranac, the social media sensation with more followers on Instagram than Woods himself, was one of a number of golfers to react to the 15-time major champion's new post.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Tiger Woods has shocking revelation about his car crash

Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries when he was involved in a single-car accident earlier this year, and the 15-time major champion confirmed on Tuesday that he is fortunate he did not lose a limb. Tiger spoke with the media for the first time since the crash ahead of the Hero...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods shows off recovery with new video on Twitter

Tiger Woods has been working his way back from serious injuries that he suffered in a car accident earlier this year, and he hit another huge milestone recently. Woods shared a video on Sunday that showed him hitting balls on the driving range. He had some sort of brace or sleeve on his right leg, but his swing looked as smooth as ever.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Miles
Person
Tiger Woods
bardown.com

Tiger Woods was seen working on his swing for the first time since February

Tiger Woods has been a subject to some bad luck. He was in a car collision in February which had knocked him out of playing golf for months. Woods has described this rehab as the most painful thing he’s ever experienced, yet he still seems to be looking to make a comeback.
GOLF
CBS Sports

WATCH: Tiger Woods 'making progress' as video shows him taking full swings nine months after car crash

Tiger Woods appears to be on his way back to the course, even if its first steps are minor ones. Woods was involved in a February car crash back near Los Angeles that left the 15-time major winner with fractures in his lower leg and a long road to recovery. On Sunday, we saw the first concrete proof that Woods is making progress down that road and may, someday, be playing competitive golf again.
GOLF
New York Post

A new Tiger Woods video gives hope for a return soon

Tiger Woods was cautious about committing to a comeback during his press conference in the Bahamas this week — or whether a return to the PGA Tour would extend beyond “a round here or there” — but a video posted on this week provided hope that Woods has continued to progress toward his first golf tournament back after a harrowing one-car accident in February.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods posts first swing video since car accident

Tiger Woods gave fans an early holiday present by posting a video of him hitting a golf shot on Sunday morning. It is the clearest sign yet that Woods, 45, is planning to at least attempt a return to golf after his traumatic single-car accident on Feb. 23. The video,...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#St Andrews#The Hero World Challenge#Pgatour#Asylumtommy#Jakemitchell
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiger Woods Says His Full-Time Pro Golf Days Are Over After Car Crash: “I Accept It”

Tiger Woods has made peace with the fact that his days as a full-time pro golfer are done following a horrific car crash earlier this year. In his first interview since the incident that he granted to Golf Digest, the iconic athlete addressed his future in the sport that he helped reshape with his prowess. “I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day, never full-time ever again, but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did,” Woods told interviewer Henni Koyack via Zoom from his South Florida home. “It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
Popculture

Tiger Woods Shows Incredible Progress on Golf Comeback With Latest Update

Champion golfer Tiger Woods appears to be planning a comeback. Woods was involved in a care accident in February that required multiple surgeries to repair his injuries, and many wondered If he would ever be back up to his former powers on the course. However, Woods posted a video to his social media that should put those fears to rest.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fans were thrilled to see video of Tiger Woods' progress on the golf course

It’s been nine months since Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries in a car crash in California, and we’re finally getting a glimpse at his road to recovery. Woods, who has not competed since the 2020 Masters, was facing a long recovery from the injuries he sustained to his right leg in that car crash. And in the time since, Tiger had been quiet publicly about what the injury means for his golf career.
GOLF
Popculture

Tiger Woods Fans React to His Announcement He'll 'Never' Play 'Full Time' Golf Ever Again

Tiger Woods is planning to return to the PGA Tour, but fans will be seeing less of him once he's cleared to compete. Woods, who was involved in a single-car accident in February, talked about his golf future to Golf Digest and said he will "never" play golf on a "full-time" basis again. But the golf superstar is working his way to making a big comeback.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Tiger Woods swings away in new video, adding fuel to PNC Championship speculation

NASSAU, Bahamas — More progress. Eleven days after Tiger Woods posted a three-second video of himself hitting a smooth wedge — accompanied by the words Making Progress — the PGA Tour posted a 23-second spot of the 15-time major champion hitting a metal wood numerous times Wednesday on the range of Albany Golf Club, home to this week’s Hero World Challenge, the tournament Woods hosts.
GOLF
Golf Digest

What top teachers see in Tiger Woods’ recent swing video

Tiger Woods' swing has always been distinctive. And, after showing off his first full pass since before back surgery in January and a devastating car crash in February, that's still very true. The careful short iron at the Medalist Golf Club range lit golf social media on fire, fueling speculation (and wagering) about the potential for Tiger to be playing competitively again by the Masters.
GOLF
Channel 3000

Tiger Woods video shows golfer is working to get back on the course

Tiger Woods is working towards recovery, following a catastrophic leg injury suffered in a single-car crash in February. In a tweet Sunday, the 2019 Masters champion shared a video of himself practicing a swing, along with the caption “Making progress.”. Woods can be seen wearing a compression sock on his...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
98K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy