Tiger Woods showed off his full swing in this video that has fans so excited for a potential comeback

It has been a long time since we’ve seen Tiger Woods golf. It’ll probably be a long time before we actually see him truly golf again.

After his horrific car accident earlier this year, Woods has remained out of the public eye on his road to recovery.

In his first public appearance since the crash at his own tournament, the Hero World Challenge, Woods spoke a bit about the accident and revealed he nearly lost his leg. He was completely honest about how grueling rehab has been for him, but he said he still hopes to be a PGA Tour player again someday.

There was a catch, though. He said it’s probably not “realistic” for him to ever be a full-time player again, which certainly broke a lot of hearts. But there was a sliver of hope for people that came on Wednesday.

Cameras spotted Woods taking full swings on the range at the Hero World Challenge. And, well, they looked good!

Obviously, he isn’t participating and isn’t ready to come back yet. But these swings make you think he might be close.

Fans were pumped to see him out on the range doing what he does best. There’s hope, y’all.