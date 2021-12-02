Pokémon GO: Stardust farming strategy breakdown

Stardust is one of Pokémon GO‘s most important resources, so farming it is the key to further progression. This guide will introduce you to some basic farming tips.

Stardust in Pokémon GO is used to pay for evolutions, new moves and changing your monsters’ form. As part of the Season of Heritage, Team Wisdom boss Blanche and her Stardust Collection Challenge require you to collect entire mountains of the material in order to receive rewards for it. In this guide we’ll be breaking down the best and most efficient method for collecting Stardust as quickly as possible in Pokémon GO. We also have Raid Counter guides for the upcoming Reshiram and Zekrom.

Pokémon GO Stardust Farming – Catching Pokémon

The first tip for collecting Stardust may sound a bit trite: Catch lots of Pokémon. However, you can optimize this area if you have limited time each day. Some pocket monsters drop more Stardust when caught than others. Consequently, choose your targets wisely.

Additional Stardust can be extracted from higher evolution levels of Pokémon. If you see a Charmander and a Charmeleon on your screen, grab the latter – it will be worth more Stardust due to being an evolved form.

Also, be on the lookout for the following Pokémon that drop more Stardust:

Paras: 400 bonus Stardust

400 bonus Stardust Parasect: 600 bonus Stardust

600 bonus Stardust Meowth: 400 bonus Stardust

400 bonus Stardust Alolan Meowth: 650 bonus Stardust

650 bonus Stardust Persian: 600 bonus Stardust

600 bonus Stardust Alolan Persian: 850 Bonus Stardust

850 Bonus Stardust Shellder: 900 bonus Stardust

900 bonus Stardust Clyoster: 1,100 bonus Stardust

1,100 bonus Stardust Staryu: 650 Bonus Stardust

650 Bonus Stardust Starmie: 850 bonus Stardust

850 bonus Stardust Delibird: 400 bonus Stardust

400 bonus Stardust Shroomish: 400 bonus Stardust

400 bonus Stardust Breloom: 600 bonus Stardust

600 bonus Stardust Sableye: 650 bonus Stardust

650 bonus Stardust Combee: 650 bonus Stardust

650 bonus Stardust Vespiquen: 850 bonus Stardust

850 bonus Stardust Trubbish: 650 bonus Stardust

650 bonus Stardust Garbodor: 850 bonus Stardust

850 bonus Stardust Foongus: 400 bonus Stardust

400 bonus Stardust Amoonguss: 600 bonus Stardust

The amount of bonus Stardust specified is added to the standard 100 Stardust for each catch. If you catch a Pokémon in the weather condition that boosts the corresponding type, there will be even more Stardust. The above values represent the regular bonus without weather boost.

At least try to use up the first catch of the day bonus every day. Currently, this one gives you a lot of Stardust due to the monthly bonus brought by Blanche and a 7-day series of first catches is quite lucrative.

Pokémon GO Stardust farming – save up Field Research rewards

Every now and then, there are Field Research tasks that deliver a guaranteed encounter with Pokémon from the list above as a reward. You should complete these missions normally, but do not cash in the reward right away. You can keep up to 100 unclaimed rewards in your Field Research tab at a time.

Wait for a favorable time to redeem these rewards. For example, there are some events in the game that double or even triple the Stardust you receive from catching Pokémon. Don’t work through your saved rewards until such a bonus is active.

In December 2021, there are the following field rewards that can be saved up:

Send 10 gifts to friends: an encounter with Delibird

an encounter with Delibird Use 5 berries to catch a Pokémon: an encounter with Foongus

Earn 3 candies while walking with your buddy: an encounter with Meowth (50 percent chance)

Pokémon GO Stardust farming – using Star Pieces

In Pokémon GO, Star Pieces are items that increase all Stardust rewards by 50 percent for a period of half an hour. If you have 30 minutes and want to take full advantage of this window, it’s worth activating a Star Piece.

This is especially effective if you combine the two methods above with it: spending 30 minutes completing high-value encounters from Field Research rewards with a Star Piece up your sleeve can lead to very good results.

Pokémon GO Stardust farming – playing Battle League

You can bag massive amounts of Stardust at the end of each GO Battle League season in Pokémon GO. You’ll receive a rank for your achievements during the three months the league is in season – the higher you’re ranked, the heftier your reward will be at the end. Especially if combined with a Star Piece.

Just assembling a single polished combat team for one of the many competitions will ensure that you can achieve a respectable rank, though that takes some initial Stardust investment.

Unfortunately, it’s much more difficult for players in rural areas to play Pokémon GO with the same effectiveness as city dwellers. The latter additionally benefit from large spawn clusters – areas where a massive number of Pokémon appear at once. Should you discover one, take your time and farm it empty.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.