Thanks to the MLB lockout, MLB.com is an extremely eerie website
The Major League Baseball lockout has begun, and there already some changes happening.
Specifically, fans everywhere have noticed that MLB.com is a very eerie place to be, with the news and headlines of recent days — lots of big player signings and trades — gone. Photos of players? Gone as well.
So what’s the deal? As MLB.com itself noted after midnight Wednesday, “Until a new [collective bargaining] agreement is reached, there will be limitations on the type of content we display. As a result, you will see a lot more content that focuses on the game’s rich history. Once a new agreement is reached, the up-to-the minute news and analysis you have come to expect will continue as usual.”
Let’s look at the reaction after the MLB lockout changed the site:
Photos are gone
Promotions involving players look a little different
The newsfeed has been wiped
Some more reactions
Why is this happening?
Here’s your answer, in case it wasn’t clear above:
