Thanks to the MLB lockout, MLB.com is an extremely eerie website

By Charles Curtis
 2 days ago
The Major League Baseball lockout has begun, and there already some changes happening.

Specifically, fans everywhere have noticed that MLB.com is a very eerie place to be, with the news and headlines of recent days — lots of big player signings and trades — gone. Photos of players? Gone as well.

So what’s the deal? As MLB.com itself noted after midnight Wednesday, “Until a new [collective bargaining] agreement is reached, there will be limitations on the type of content we display. As a result, you will see a lot more content that focuses on the game’s rich history. Once a new agreement is reached, the up-to-the minute news and analysis you have come to expect will continue as usual.”

Let’s look at the reaction after the MLB lockout changed the site:

Photos are gone

Promotions involving players look a little different

The newsfeed has been wiped

Some more reactions

Why is this happening?

Here’s your answer, in case it wasn’t clear above:

