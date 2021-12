It’s another quiet, but chilly morning this Sunday with temps ranging from the mid 30s around NYC to the upper 20s N&W. We’ll climb into the mid and upper 40s for most this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Clouds will be on the increase by late afternoon and especially through the evening hours. Once again, winds will be relatively calm, so not much of a wind chill factor.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO