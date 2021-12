Much like last Saturday’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Indiana Pacers came out ready to play in Chicago as they manhandled the Bulls 109-77. They outscored Chicago 31-18 in the opening period in large part due to a 14-0 run after falling behind 5-3. Caris LeVert (10p) and Justin Holiday (8p) would team up to score as many points as Chicago in the period. The largest lead for the blue in gold in the quarter was 18. Defensively, the Pacers held the Bulls to one of ten beyond the three-point line in the first quarter.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO