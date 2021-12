COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Demarvin Leal has played his final game in a Texas A&M uniform. The All-American announced on Instagram Wednesday he will forgo his senior season of college and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. According to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, Leal is the 12th best prospect in the year's draft class. By all accounts, he's projected to be a first round pick.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO