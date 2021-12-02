ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara, Billy Porter, Liza Koshy to Join Ryan Seacrest for Golden Anniversary ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Show

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiara, Billy, Porter and Liza Koshy are joining Ryan Seacrest in ushering in a New Year. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will celebrate the golden anniversary show, and will also include D-Nice as the L.A. Party DJ....

