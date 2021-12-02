Ciara, Billy Porter, Liza Koshy to Join Ryan Seacrest for Golden Anniversary ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Show

Ciara, Jessie James Decker and others join as co-hosts and correspondents. BC and MRC Live & Alternative have announced that Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 has added more talent to its co-host roster for this year’s 50th anniversary celebration, headlined by 17-time host and executive producer of the show, Ryan Seacrest, in Times Square. Actress, producer, and entertainer Liza Koshy, who previously served as a correspondent on the show in 2019, will return as co-host to head up festivities in Times Square alongside Seacrest. Returning for his third year, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-award winner Billy Porter, who co-hosted last year from Times Square, will return to New Orleans as co-host to shepherd the Central Time Zone countdown. Porter co-hosted from New Orleans in 2019.
