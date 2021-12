GM Tim Murray was always up for a good quote back in the Tank Era. After the 2015 draft he admitted there was no science to drafting a goalie saying "Find the biggest Swede you can, draft him, then hope." While he said it offhandedly, you could tell by his low chuckle and faraway glance towards the rafters that he had given this matter some thought, that he meant what he said, and for a guy who was considered a talent evaluating guru, it was a seismic moment of honesty in an otherwise guarded position that’s shrouded in secrecy.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO