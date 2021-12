Two weeks ago, we pondered the possibility of the hot stove heating up in November ahead of an uncertain CBA negotiation period. Well, it’s no longer theoretical — top names have come off the board at a rapid pace over the past few days, and so far none have gone to the Yankees (or even really been connected to them). Instead it’s been teams like the Mariners, Rangers, and Mets dictating the market and showing clear signs of competing, which is good for the league but bad for fans in the Bronx.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO