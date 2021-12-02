ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A weary pope urges Cyprus to welcome migrants, heal division

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Pope Francis praised the "mosaic" of Cyprus' multiethnic people as he arrived Thursday on the ethnically divided Mediterranean island and urged it to welcome migrants and heal the divisions that have lacerated the country for nearly a half-century. Francis opened a five-day trip to Cyprus and...

www.startribune.com

POLITICS
POLITICS

