A weary pope urges Cyprus to welcome migrants, heal division

Pope Francis began a landmark trip to Greece on Saturday with the first visit to Athens by a pontiff in two decades, aiming to improve historically fraught relations with the country's Orthodox Church and highlight the plight of refugees. Flying in after a two-day trip to Cyprus, the pope landed shortly after 0900 GMT in the Greek capital, where security was heightened over expected protests by Orthodox hardliners among whom anti-papal sentiment remains strong. The pope's trip will see him return on Sunday to the island of Lesbos, which he last visited in 2016 during the early years of the migration crisis. The 84-year-old's visit to the Greek capital is the first by a pope since John Paul II in 2001, which in turn was the first papal visit to Athens since the 1054 Schism between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO