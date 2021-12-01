ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Mission to Help End World Hunger Starts with A Toast

First Coast News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGive back to the community responsibly with...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Pack the Pantries is back: Help us fight hunger in Indiana

FOX59's annual Pack the Pantries food drive to benefit Gleaners and Midwest Food Bank returns this year on giving Tuesday, Nov. 30. If you're able, please consider a financial donation to help fellow Hoosiers who are struggling to put food on the table.
INDIANA STATE
fox5dc.com

Thanksgiving Day Trot for Hunger 5K helping combat poverty

The proceeds from the race go to homelessness families and the elderly and those suffering from mental illness. Funds are also used to provide food, clothing, access to healthcare, employment training, and for addiction treatment programs.
HOMELESS
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

After mission ends, Guardsmen find work at food bank

Members of the Washington National Guard are now permanent employees at a food bank after offering a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Seeing the fear that some of them didn’t know what they were going to do when they left, as a community, it was now our job to support them,” said Rebecca Skrinde, the executive director of Helping Hands food bank in Sedro-Woolley.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Hunger alliance working to end stigma on food services

Alisha Wenger, executive director of the Community Food Bank, says the biggest challenge at the local food bank is always getting people there for the first time. The Mesa County Blueprint to End Hunger, a plan put together by the Mesa County Hunger Alliance — a coalition of more than 20 agencies, including Community Food Bank and HomewardBound of the Grand Valley — which was announced in June, includes five goals.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Chicago Sun-Times

On Thanksgiving 1947, Chicago fought hunger in Europe. In 2021, let’s fight world hunger.

What were people in Chicago doing in 1947 during the Thanksgiving holiday? They were fighting world hunger. It began when The Friendship Train arrived at the Northwestern Train Station on Nov. 14. This train was started by the American people in response to a major hunger crisis in Europe. While Europeans were still reeling from the devastation of World War II, a severe drought had struck that summer, leading to food shortages.
CHICAGO, IL
fb101.com

Celebrity Designed Holiday Gifts Help Fight Childhood Hunger

Williams Sonoma has Teamed Up with No Kid Hungry to release their new celebrity designed limited-edition specialty spatulas and products, to help fight childhood hunger as part of their “Tools For Change” Campaign. Bobby Flay, Tamron Hall, Tabitha Brown, Kevin Curry, and Hillary Duff are among the ten celebrity designers for the new limited-edition product collection that includes spatulas, sweet treats, soaps, lotions and tea towels. They are perfect gifts and stocking stuffers for the holidays. Each purchase of Williams Sonoma’s 7th Annual “Tools For Change” products will benefit No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America.
ADVOCACY
WISH-TV

Growing places Indy on mission to help community through urban agricuture

Growing Places Indy’s mission is to empower people to cultivate individual, family, and community wellness through urban agriculture, access to fresh local food and mind-body education. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been dubbed giving Tuesday, and it’s touted as a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Hunger#Food Drink#Charity#The World Central Kitchen
newbernnow.com

Help Arts To End Genocide Bring Joy to the World

This Holiday Season, ATEG (Arts To End Genocide) is looking for your support to truly bring Joy To The World. Through our projects in Mali, West Africa we are bringing hope for the future to hundreds of vulnerable children and women. Street children are receiving free medical care at our ATEG/Rotary Clinic. At the Faladje IDP (Internally Displaced Persons) Camp, which is built on an active garbage dump, our goal is to relocate the community to a safe clean living environment. During the planning stage, we are providing services to improve their quality of life. On-site visits by our medical team provide essential health services. We are launching a skills training program for women and older children to enable them to generate income for their families. If you are interested in supporting our efforts, please visit our project on GlobalGiving.
ENTERTAINMENT
newspressnow.com

Feed Northland Kids mission to eradicate childhood hunger continues

After more than a decade of service, Feed Northland Kids Director Chris Evans wishes her organization wasn’t needed, but is grateful for the supporters it has to continue striving toward a community where no child goes hungry. “I would love the need for us to go away, it’s the ultimate...
CHARITIES
SignalsAZ

City of Sedona Staff Partners with Sedona Food Bank to Help End Hunger

The city of Sedona announces a partnership with the Sedona Food Bank to assist community hunger needs and help keep the Sedona Food Bank shelves stocked by hosting a food drive at City Hall between Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 and Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. The public, along with city employees,...
SEDONA, AZ
ValleyCentral

World hunger could be solved overnight if food waste is reduced, say experts

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems B.S. Program Coordinator, Dr. Christopher Gabler said with the amount of food thrown out every year, world hunger could be solved overnight. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension reports 46.5 million Americans receiving food and other services through the food bank yearly. Dr. Gabler added one […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sierranewsonline.com

A Mission to Help Others

OAKHURST — There are those who see a need—despite perhaps having limitations themselves—and determine to meet it. Michele Gonzales is one of those. She regularly participates in the Sunday meals offered by Soup 4 Friends and also joins up with Mountain to Mountain Support Crew, both grassroots support groups who make it their mission to serve the needs of those less fortunate. You could say it’s her mission.
Washington Post

On a Mission to Help the Dead Rest in Peace

Tim Trainor is editor of the Herald and News in Klamath Falls, Ore. Arden S. Barnes is a photojournalist with the Herald and News through Report for America. This story is set in Klamath County (population 68,000), which has the Herald and News, printing four days a week. Ipo Ross...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
leadertimes.com

Local community is asked to help stop hunger this holiday season

WEST KITTANNING – TGIF Solutions - Shellhammer Atwood Agency is on a mission to collect as many non-perishable food items as possible for their Christmas Food Drive through Dec. 10. With so many challenges being presented this year, TGIF Solutions is determined to make sure that hunger within the community is less of one. Every non-perishable food item that they […]
KITTANNING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy