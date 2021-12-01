Mission to Help End World Hunger Starts with A Toast

Williams Sonoma has Teamed Up with No Kid Hungry to release their new celebrity designed limited-edition specialty spatulas and products, to help fight childhood hunger as part of their “Tools For Change” Campaign. Bobby Flay, Tamron Hall, Tabitha Brown, Kevin Curry, and Hillary Duff are among the ten celebrity designers for the new limited-edition product collection that includes spatulas, sweet treats, soaps, lotions and tea towels. They are perfect gifts and stocking stuffers for the holidays. Each purchase of Williams Sonoma’s 7th Annual “Tools For Change” products will benefit No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America.
