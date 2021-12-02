ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to play the Yakuza games in order: release date, chronological order and ranked

By Adam Vjestica
TechRadar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to try the Yakuza games but you're not sure where to begin, we're here to help. There’s never been a better time to get into the series as it's now available to play on more platforms than ever before, including the PS4, PS5, Steam and Xbox Game Pass...

www.techradar.com

Related
Anime News Network

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Game Comes to Switch on April 12

Atlus' official Twitter account announced on Sunday that it will release Vanillaware's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim PlayStation 4 game for Nintendo Switch in the West on April 12. The game will launch for Switch in Japan on April 14. Both digital and physical copies of the game will include extras...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
Popular Mechanics

10 of the Best PS4 Games of All Time

About the Expert: Alex McCumbers has played just about every major PS4 release since the console launched in 2013. His website, ForeverClassicGames.com, is a celebration of games from all eras across all systems, including PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. He’s also been published on gaming sites such as Giga Geek Magazine, Marooners’ Rock, and Twin Galaxies, and someday he hopes to write a game narrative of his own.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Digimon Survive has now been rated by the ESRB

Digimon Survive was announced quite a while ago, but it has unfortunately suffered numerous delays. The last delay was back in October when we were told by the developers at Bandai Namco that the game has been pushed back to 2022. Today, we have learned that Digimon Survive has been rated by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board and has been given a Teen rating.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Previously Unreleased Atari 2600 Games Now Available To Pre-Order, Set To Release Early 2022

Atari XP is a publisher of collectible, physical games beginning with never-released and rare Atari games from the 1970s and 1980s. The name is a tribute to the Atari Program Exchange (APX), which sold software through a mail-order catalog in the 1970s and 1980s. The first three games part of this new initiative that are available to pre-order are Yars’ Return, Saboteur, and Aquaventure. All of the game cartridges are newly made in the United States of high-quality materials and manufactured to exacting standards. There are limited-edition versions which cost $149.99 that include premium packaging and extras that will delight collectors and fans of the titles. Each standard edition costs $49.99 and comes sealed with a high-quality box, cartridge and manual.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Genshin Impact Version 2.4 release date and time, maintenance details, and rewards

Although Genshin Impact Version 2.3 has only just arrived, it’s already time to start looking ahead at the next update. That’s right, Version 2.4 will come early in 2022, and despite developer miHoYo keeping its details under wraps, there’s still plenty of info available for the forthcoming update. Thankfully, Genshin Impact tends to follow a set schedule, so many of its events are easy to predict, at least in terms of timing. We’ll, of course, find out more during the 2.4 livestream, but for now, let’s dive into everything we know about Version 2.4 including its Character Banners, release date, maintenance schedule, and how to pre-load it.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

All Mainline Need for Speed Games in Order

Need for Speed (NFS) is a racing game series. Electronic Arts own the rights, but several studios have worked in the franchise for different gameplay styles. We’re running down the main Need For Speed entries we’ve seen so far. We found 22 games in the series, plus a remaster. Nevertheless, there’re dozens of NFS spin-offs we’re not considering for this article.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Ranking of Kings episode 8 release date and time

The Ranking of Kings episode 8 release date and times have been confirmed for the US, UK, and the rest of the world, for the English subbed and Japanese dubbed version on Funimation. Here’s when the new Ranking of Kings season 1 episode 8 release time and date is in PT, ET, GMT, CET, and more.
TV SERIES
gamefreaks365.com

Clockwork Aquario coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Clockwork Aquario is another title that rises from the ashes thanks to Inin Games. Inin Games is resurrecting another long-lost arcade-era game. Clockwork Aquario will be released digitally for Switch and PlayStation 4 later this year, the company announced today. The classic 2D title from developer Westone is available in solo or co-op mode.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Limited Run Games’ Next Switch Physical Release Is The Red Lantern, Pre-Orders Start December 3

Fans of dog-sledding narrative survival game The Red Lantern will soon get their chance to own it physically on Nintendo Switch!. Limited Run Games has confirmed that the title is next in line to get a Switch physical release. Standard Edition copies of the game will be available for pre-order from the company’s website over here, from 3 December 2021 (10 am ET) onward.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Biggest New Games of December 2021: It’s Halo Infinite Time

Home Gaming Biggest New Games of December 2021: It’s Halo Infinite Time. Congratulations, we’ve nearly completed another full lap around that big orb of fire in the sky. With just a few short weeks until 2022, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the game releases would have dried up completely, which tends to be the case around this time of year. Aside from one or two big hitters, a lot of highly anticipated games are only launching in 2022, but there’s still some big new games launching in December 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Phoenix Wright And Miles Edgeworth Nendoroids Are Now Available To Pre-Order

Hold it! (and treasure it) [Update: Tue 30th Nov, 2021 15:30 GMT] Phoenix and Miles are now available for pre-order, with delivery scheduled for October 2022! Get a look at these tiny boys:. [Original: Mon 5th Jul, 2021 19:30 BST]. It only took twenty years, but finally, Phoenix Wright (ace...
SHOPPING
Nintendo Life

Best Nintendo Switch Puzzle Platformers

For a slightly more cerebral platforming experience. The Switch has a lot of platformers, and a lot of puzzle games, and that extends to puzzle platformers. If you're raising your eyebrows and saying "what are you on about, you can't just combine them like they're ice cream flavours", then stick with us. It's a thing, we promise.
VIDEO GAMES

