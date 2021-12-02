Fuel prices fall again on Friday

The coronavirus pandemic has created an uproar in the world, causing all activity to shut down, and processes to stop. Specifically things related to economy, finance and money have seen a steep decrease and prices have been skyrocketing due to the pandemic. Right now the average cleaner hourly rate UK is between 12-20 pounds. So if you get your house professionally cleaned, it is likely you’ll get ripped off for something you can easily do yourself. Besides that airline tickets have become near unaffordable with the steep increase in ticket prices, and it’s getting more and more difficult to get cheap tickets. However, the biggest hike has been in fuel and energy.

