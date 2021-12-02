ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'Mild Cognitive Impairment' in Older Age Often Disappears, Study Finds

By Cara Murez
HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Km1OR_0dCElyil00

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) might worry an older adult, who could see it as a stepping stone to dementia. But a new study suggests one does not necessarily lead to the other.

In fact, nearly half of seniors tracked in the study -- all of who had been diagnosed with issues in memory and thinking and received an MCI diagnosis -- no longer had the condition a few years later.

The study was conducted to help better understand what factors might be important to a person's risk for dementia.

"We wanted to gain more knowledge about the earliest stages of dementia, as a potential time window for dementia prevention or intervention strategies," said study lead author Jennifer Manly, a professor of neuropsychology at Columbia University in New York City.

She said the study was conducted among a diverse group of Americans. "Most prior MCI studies are conducted among only non-Hispanic white older adults who seek help from a doctor who specializes in memory disorders," Manly explained.

The findings highlight that people who have MCI are a varied group, she said. They won't all develop dementia in the short term, which suggests that MCI status should be viewed as a "higher risk classification," and not as an early stage of dementia, Manly said.

Interestingly, the predictors of MCI are not necessarily the same factors that predict progression of MCI to dementia, she added.

For the study, the researchers followed just over 2,900 study participants, average age mid-70s, for about six years.

During the research period, 752 participants were diagnosed with MCI. Those diagnoses happened when the participants reported problems with memory or thinking and a test showed cognitive impairment. They were still able to maintain daily activities and had problems with fewer than three activities, such as shopping or handling medications, according to the study.

Of those with MCI, 480 did follow-up assessments. Two years later, 13% of those with MCI had dementia. Another 30% still had MCI but had not developed dementia. About 10% had declines in mental functioning, but still did not meet the criteria for MCI or dementia.

But nearly half — 48% — of those who had previously been diagnosed with MCI were "cognitively normal" on a follow-up visit an average of 2.4 years later. They may have met one or two of the three criteria for MCI initially.

Among the modifiable risks that predicted a lower risk of developing MCI, researchers found that having more years of education and taking part in more leisure activities like reading, visiting a friend or going for a walk could make a difference. So, too, could a higher income.

Specifically, those who had more education or participated in more leisure activities were 5% less likely to develop MCI.

Predictors that increased the risk of someone with MCI developing dementia included the use of antidepressants, having symptoms of depression, having the particular gene that increases Alzheimer's risk and having MCI that affects several aspects of thinking skills, including memory, language and spatial skills.

About 18% of those who used antidepressants developed dementia, compared to 7% who continued to have MCI and 6% of those who no longer met the criteria for MCI, the findings showed.

Manly noted that the results did not mean that these risk factors cause dementia, but that they showed an association. These findings could help define future public health initiatives, Manly said, especially when risk factors can be modified.

The findings were published online Dec. 1 in the journal Neurology. Study limitations included that the follow-up time was relatively short.

While mild cognitive impairment has often been thought of as a precursor to dementia and Alzheimer's disease, MCI is really a mixed group with cases that will diverge along different paths, said Dr. Zaldy Tan, director of the Memory and Aging Program for Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. Tan was not involved in the study.

"I think it just confirms that people with mild cognitive impairment are a heterogeneous group, that some people are in fact on the Alzheimer's disease or dementia path, and some people are having mild cognitive impairment because of other things that are potentially reversible like depression, poor sleep, for example having obstructive sleep apnea," Tan said. "Some of these things can interfere with memory, and someone can have a subjective complaint of a memory problem but may not necessarily have the pathology for dementia."

Evidence suggests that a healthy lifestyle, including regular physical activity, good sleep, controlling heart risk factors, reducing stress and remaining cognitively and socially engaged are all beneficial for overall brain health, Tan said, but that does not mean they will prevent someone with MCI from developing dementia.

If someone does have concerns about their memory, it's important they let their primary care doctor know, Tan said.

"The primary physician will be the best judge of whether they need further evaluation through memory testing or neuroimaging or neuro-psychological testing," Tan said.

More information

The Alzheimer's Association has more on Alzheimer's disease and dementia, including 10 early warning signs.

SOURCES: Jennifer Manly, PhD, professor of neuropsychology, Gertrude H. Sergievsky Center and the Taub Institute for Research on Alzheimer's Disease and the Aging Brain, Columbia University, New York City; Zaldy Tan, MD, director, Memory and Aging Program, and Carmen and Louis Warschaw Endowed Chair in Neurology, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles; Neurology, Dec. 1, 2021, online

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Woman's World

Taking This Common Supplement May Help Prevent Cognitive Decline and Dementia as You Age

Taking a multivitamin every morning can be a great way to make sure you’re getting enough of the nutrients your body needs to function at its best — but early results from a recent clinical trial indicate that there may be another reason to start swallowing a supplement. A daily multivitamin could slow the process of cognitive decline and help keep your memory sharp as you age.
HEALTH
Best Life

Drinking This Much Alcohol Can Slash Your Dementia Risk, Study Finds

Receiving a dementia diagnosis can be life-altering. The condition is progressive, terminal, and frequently robs those with it of their faculties over time, from their memory to their motor function. While there is currently no cure for dementia, research suggests that there may be ways to reduce your risk of...
HEALTH
Newswise

Pandemic depression persists among older adults: Study

Embargoed by Nature Aging until Thursday 25 November 2021 at 11 a.m. ET. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Nov. 25, 2021) – The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the mental health of older people living in the community, with those who are lonely faring far worse, according to new research from McMaster University.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
Nature.com

Spatial variation of perfusion MRI reflects cognitive decline in mild cognitive impairment and early dementia

Cerebral blood flow (CBF) measured with arterial spin labelling (ASL) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) reflects cerebral perfusion, related to metabolism, and arterial transit time (ATT), related to vascular health. Our aim was to investigate the spatial coefficient of variation (sCoV) of CBF maps as a surrogate for ATT, in volunteers meeting criteria for subjective cognitive decline (SCD), amnestic mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and probable Alzheimer's dementia (AD). Whole-brain pseudo continuous ASL MRI was performed at 3Â T in 122 participants (controls"‰="‰20, SCD"‰="‰44, MCI"‰="‰45 and AD"‰="‰13) across three sites in New Zealand. From CBF maps that included all grey matter, sCoV progressively increased across each group with increased cognitive deficit. A similar overall trend was found when examining sCoV solely in the temporal lobe. We conclude that sCoV, a simple to compute imaging metric derived from ASL MRI, is sensitive to varying degrees of cognitive changes and supports the view that vascular health contributes to cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Young veterans with mild TBI show premature cognitive aging

(HealthDay)—Subtle, subclinical cognitive problems observed in specific cognitive domains in young veterans with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) are similar to those seen in patients with early-stage Parkinson disease (PD) who are decades older, according to a study published online Nov. 17 in PLOS ONE. Vicki A. Nejtek, Ph.D., from...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mild Cognitive Impairment#Memory And Aging#Aging Brain#Healthday News#Mci#Columbia University#Americans#Non Hispanic
healthday.com

Housework Tied to Higher Cognitive Function in Older Adults

TUESDAY, Nov. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Housework is associated with better cognitive, physical, and sensorimotor functions in older adults, according to a study published online Nov. 22 in BMJ Open. Shuen Yee Lee, Ph.D., from the Singapore Institute of Technology, and colleagues examined the associations between housework and functional...
Newswise

Pandemic worriers shown to have impaired general cognitive abilities

Newswise — The COVID-19 pandemic has tested our psychological limits. Some have been more affected than others by the stress of potential illness and the confusion of constantly changing health information and new restrictions. A new study finds the pandemic may have also impaired people’s cognitive abilities and altered risk perception, at a time when making the right health choices is critically important.
PUBLIC HEALTH
drexel.edu

Could an 80-year-Old Drug Cure Alzheimer’s Disease?

Unlike diseases that impair the body in a myriad of physical ways, dementia can rob mental faculties and identity, as patients struggle to remember memories from previous days. As the disease progresses, victims may also forget friends or relatives and the functional skills to perform a daily routine. The most...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This study finds the root cause of ‘long COVID’

In a recent study published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, researchers found that patients with long COVID syndrome continue to have higher measures of blood clotting, which may help explain their persistent symptoms, such as reduced physical fitness and fatigue. The study is from RCSI University of Medicine...
SCIENCE
Best Life

Doing This for 30 Minutes a Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk, Study Says

Facing the risk of dementia is an unfortunate part of the aging process. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's estimated that 5.8 million people currently have Alzheimer's disease and other related dementias, including 5.6 million of whom are 65 or older. Thankfully, research devoted to the degenerative condition is beginning to help shed light on how to treat it, lessen its effects, or potentially avoid it entirely. And in one recent study, researchers found that doing one activity in particular for 30 minutes each day could significantly reduce the risk of dementia in older adults. Keep reading to see what could help give you a brain boost.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Study Reveals Wide Spectrum of COVID-19 Brain Complications – Including Stroke, Hemorrhage, and Other Fatal Complications

The largest multi-institutional international study to date on brain complications of COVID-19 has found that approximately one in 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 will likely develop complications of the central nervous system. These can include stroke, hemorrhage, and other potentially fatal complications. The study is being presented tomorrow at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Slowing down as you age? Researchers find older adults should actually be more physically active

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Think vigorous exercise is just for the young? Think again. Although it’s a common belief that older adults should slow down in their later years, a new study finds seniors should be doing the exact opposite! Researchers from Harvard University say evolution actually explains why staying physically active during old age keeps people alive longer.
FITNESS
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy